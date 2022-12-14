ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Community forum in Jenks discusses fentanyl overdoses, importance of Narcan access

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmGQ8_0jhjbEYd00

JENKS, Okla. — Each hand raised inside a conference room in downtown Jenks highlighted the grip the fentanyl epidemic has on Oklahomans.

Community members gathered at The Hive in downtown Jenks Tuesday evening to discuss how fentanyl has impacted both people in the room and their loved ones.

“It came in like a train,” said Kyearra Morris, director of business development and founder of AMP resources.

Fentanyl can come from a dealer or a doctor.

“My first experience with fentanyl was surgical,” said Drew Laboon, admission and outreach director at Country Road, a recovery center for addicts.

He knows how addictive it is.

“It is an absolute incredible high and that is such a taboo thing to talk about, how good that feels,” she said.

Morris knows firsthand how addictive and deadly it can be. She works with addicts to provide them with resources and placement for recovery. She sees the impact on and off the job.

“Just over a year ago I started losing people to fentanyl. We place people all over the United States into treatment. I personally lost 47 people. I have attended 33 funerals and I just lost my cousin yesterday evening to fentanyl,” Morris said.

Despite this recent loss, she still showed up to emcee Tuesday’s forum.

“That is my drive my purpose and reason for doing this,” she said.

A room full of grieving family members, first responders, or just someone who wants to be educated watched a documentary on how deadly fentanyl is, how easy it is to get, and how dangerous it is.

Drew Laboon probably said it best though.

“Every injection, every hit, every pill you swallow, you are playing Russian Roulette,” he said.

After retiring from the military, Laboon said he struggled with alcohol and drugs. Fentanyl was a byproduct of surgery, and then it became something he would try recreationally from time to time. He said it didn’t take him long in those few experiences to appreciate just standing here during this interview.

“Enough for it to scare me of how much I enjoyed it. Anyone who tries it once is lucky to be alive,” he said.

Now Laboon helps addict at Country Road, a recover facility in Tecumseh.

But Tuesday night, he and the rest of the panel are helping people and the Jenks community understand before it gets to that point.

“If it hasn’t hit you in some way form or fashion directly, a close family member, friend, colleague, it will in the next year I can guarantee you,” Morris said.

Members of the panel also want people to have Narcan on hand which can be shipped to you for free.

You can sign up at this website or by texting the word Naloxone to the number *55155.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Santa delivers toys to children in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Santa Claus teamed up with law enforcement on Thursday to deliver toys to children in Sand Springs. Santa, Tulsa County deputies and members of the Fraternal Order of Police gave toys to those who might not have a gift to open on Christmas. All the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa City Council adopts master plan for Greenwood, Kirkpatrick Heights

The Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood neighborhood master plan is in full swing after two meetings over the last week. Facilitated by the city of Tulsa, the master plan to equitably revitalize the historic Black neighborhood aims to specifically develop three publicly-owned areas that collectively comprise 56 acres. The plan has undergone roughly 14 months of meetings with residents and stakeholders in the area to communicate the vision and implement feedback.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Ottawa County fugitive nabbed by child predator unit

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man, facing charges in Ottawa County, is now behind bars. Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Child Predator Unit and Warrants Unit arrested Michael Loren Lamb, Jr., 30, on Tuesday. Lamb faces four felony charges in Ottawa County. Those charges include...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sapulpa High School Not Impacted by Drug Arrest in Parking Lot

Earlier this week, a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of the Sapulpa High School led to an arrest at around 9:30 am just after school had entered its day of activities but Superintendent Johnny Bixby praised the Sapulpa Police Department for handling the incident so that no student, parent, faculty of the school was involved or even knew it had occurred until after it was over. Bixby said that he learned of the traffic stop only after it was over and that showed the professionalism of the officers.
SAPULPA, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby. It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial. A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left. Bixby...
BIXBY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Investigation Underway After 2 Stabbed In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers say two people were stabbed on Friday morning. According to police the two people were stabbed near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue. Currently, the extent of the victim's injuries is unclear and officers have not yet said what led to the stabbing.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa

It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Truity Credit Union Foundation Presents Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation a Check for $1117,000

Truity Education Foundation began the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night with a check presentation of $117,000 to the BPS Foundation in support of the School Resource Officer positions and Junior Achievement. Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said $100,000 of the gift would...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
110K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy