ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
msn.com

These Democrats could run in 2024 instead of Joe Biden

Slide 1 of 18: US President Joe Biden has already said he’s interested in running in 2024. Uncle Joe, however, isn’t getting any younger and the results in the midterms haven’t exactly been positive for the Democratic Party. Many are now wondering: who could run instead of Biden?
ABC 15 News

Lawmakers announce bipartisan bid to ban TikTok in the US

Legislation announced on Tuesday aims to try and ban China's popular social media app TikTok. GOP Sen. Marco Rubio announced a bipartisan bill this week that will work to stop the app's use amid fears that it could be used to spy on Americans. It will increase pressure on TikTok's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy