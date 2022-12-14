ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, CO

Henderson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Henderson.

The Aurora Central High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie View High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Aurora Central High School
Prairie View High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Brighton High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie View High School on December 14, 2022, 12:30:00.

Brighton High School
Prairie View High School
December 14, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Suzie Glassman

DougCo elementary school wins $10,000 shopping spree

Sedalia Elementary accepts a $10,000 check from Office Depot.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) This week, Sedalia Elementary teachers got the treat of a lifetime when Office Depot awarded them a $10,000 shopping spree to purchase critical supplies for their classrooms.
SEDALIA, CO
1310kfka.com

Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder

A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
AURORA, CO
KXRM

CSFD: Elevated CO2 levels in North Middle School

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 11:53 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD’s Hazmat team has confirmed elevated levels of carbon dioxide in one of the classrooms in North Middle School. The fire department said, “levels were within safe time waited average for eight hours.” Students and staff were moved to a safe location while the issue was investigated […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
auroratv.org

Aurora Now December 14, 2022

It’s the city of Aurora’s newest and largest rec center, and it opens next month. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse features an indoor pool and water slide, state-of-the-art fitness equipment and even an elevated track that rises and falls. AuroraTV gives you a sneak peek inside. Also on this week’s show, Aurora is home to a holiday light display you might just be able to see from space, and the reason it’s so bright will warm your heart. City Council chooses a new mayor pro-tem; APD’s Long Blue Line returns to Children’s Hospital Colorado; and On Havana Street hosts a holiday drive-in movie. Those stories and so much more this week on Aurora Now.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Michael Spencer on Shifting From Sports to News Anchor at CBS4 Denver

Michael Spencer is in a transitional phase. Next March, Spencer will take over for the retiring Jim Benemann as a news anchor at CBS4 Denver, where he'll co-host the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts with longtimer Karen Leigh. But until then, he remains the station's lead sports personality — a job that he quite frankly adores.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Public Schools accepting proposals for repurposing schools set to close

Earlier this year, the Aurora Public Schools board voted to move forward with a plan to close Sable and Paris Elementary schools at the end of the 2022-23 school year. This week, two open houses are being held for people who may be interested in submitting a proposal for how to repurpose both buildings. The open houses come on the heels of a public survey where the community gave input on what they'd like to see happen to the schools. Some parents tell CBS News Colorado, however, they don't think their voices are being heard. "I don't think our input...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado

A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Strongest storm this season slams northeastern Colorado

It was the strongest storm the state’s seen so far this year. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds made for blowing snow in Greeley and the west side of Weld County. But to the east in the northern plains, whiteout conditions left dozens of roads, including major highways and all roads north of I-70 closed Tuesday. They’ve since reopened. Travel impacts are expected to remain throughout the day Wednesday with gusty windy and heavy snow continuing to fall in the high country in the northeastern plains. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will also be with us for the next few days.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Westword

North Denver Dispensary Operating Drive-Thru Window Without Permission, City Says

A north Denver dispensary is in hot water with the city for operating an unapproved drive-thru window for marijuana sales. The Healing Tree has been operating in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, at 3995 East 50th Avenue, since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. During that time, executive orders from Governor Jared Polis allowed dispensaries to operate to-go and drive-thru windows for marijuana sales in order to limit human contact. That executive order expired in 2021, but that year, both the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the City of Denver adopted rules making drive-thru windows permanent — if the dispensary received local approval.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

The most common targets for catalytic converter theft

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
BOULDER, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy