Henderson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Henderson.
The Aurora Central High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie View High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
Aurora Central High School
Prairie View High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Brighton High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie View High School on December 14, 2022, 12:30:00.
Brighton High School
Prairie View High School
December 14, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
