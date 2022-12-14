Henderson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

It’s the city of Aurora’s newest and largest rec center, and it opens next month. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse features an indoor pool and water slide, state-of-the-art fitness equipment and even an elevated track that rises and falls. AuroraTV gives you a sneak peek inside. Also on this week’s show, Aurora is home to a holiday light display you might just be able to see from space, and the reason it’s so bright will warm your heart. City Council chooses a new mayor pro-tem; APD’s Long Blue Line returns to Children’s Hospital Colorado; and On Havana Street hosts a holiday drive-in movie. Those stories and so much more this week on Aurora Now.

