Idaho Cops Examine New Gas Station Footage Showing White Sedan: Report

Idaho Statesman via Getty Images

The overnight manager of a gas station in Moscow, Idaho, has supplied more than eight hours of surveillance footage to police investigating the unsolved stabbing deaths of four university students—a new lead in a case that has transfixed the nation and shaken the University of Idaho community. The employee was inspired to troll through hours of tape after police last week identified a white Hyundai Elantra wanted in connection with the grisly murders. On Monday night, the eagle-eyed worker indeed spotted a white sedan speeding by around the time of the killings, and immediately called police, according to Fox News, which spoke to the woman. Officers arrived around 11 a.m. Tuesday to collect the footage, though when asked by reporters gathered outside if they’d found anything substantial, one replied “not yet,” according to Fox. Police have emphasized in recent days that they need help from the public to solve the brutal slayings of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

