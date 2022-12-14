Read full article on original website
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Person injured, person of interest in custody after shooting at Palm Bay home
PALM BAY, Fla. — A person was injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a home, the Palm Bay Police Department said. The shooting was reported at a home on Pinewood Drive near Palm Bay Road Northeast and South Babcock Street. Police said a person of interest was taken...
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
Sheriff: Man with 'Sacrifice' face tattoo wanted for brutal rape and mutilation of a woman
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — **Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.**. A man with a distinctive tattoo is wanted by deputies after they say he brutally raped and tried to murder his victim. In a news conference on Wednesday, Corporal Evan Avila with the OCSO Sex Crimes Unit noted the horrific...
Brevard Sheriff: Man shot dead in McDonald's parking lot
PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. — A man is dead after deputies say he attacked someone sitting in a truck at a McDonald’s in Port St. John Sunday night. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the victim fought back and ultimately shot and killed his attacker. The...
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
Deputies: 2 dead after shooting, SWAT response at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting at a home in west Orange County. Deputies responded to Alston Drive near Hiawassee Road around 3 p.m. Monday, and they didn’t leave until almost midnight. Orange County deputies were also backed up by SWAT units. A...
Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee. A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Video shows...
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
Sebring man dies in 2-vehicle crash with van
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 67-year-old Sebring man died in a crash with a van on U.S. 27 just south of Robinette Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Sebring man was traveling north on U.S. 27 near the van, driven by a 45-year-old Lake Wales man, at approximately 6:58 PM on Monday, Dec. 12.
U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement
Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
Car hauler on fire causes roadblock on I-95
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A car hauler on fire is causing “significant roadblock” on Interstate 95 as firefighters respond to the scene, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened sometime after 8 p.m. on I-95 northbound at mile marker 195 near Rockledge. The hauler fire was not...
Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida
Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
Florida man wins $1M from Monopoly scratch-off ticket
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a winning Monopoly Doubler scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
