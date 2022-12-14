ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot Air Force Base, ND

KFYR-TV

Minot Public Schools cancels class Friday amid worsening road conditions

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools informed parents Thursday night that classes would be canceled Friday, for a second straight day, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer. Vollmer told Your News Leader road conditions had not improved amid the blowing snow Thursday night, cutting off access to the district’s...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Power outages reported amid winter storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power companies across North Dakota are battling the winter weather conditions, causing some cities and towns to lose power Thursday morning. Garrison is being impacted. Otter Tail Power Company reported 913 outages to customers as of 11:24 a.m. Thursday. Montana-Dakota Utilities also reported the entire towns...
GARRISON, ND
KFYR-TV

Downtown café keeps Minoters warm as renovation wraps

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many businesses closed Thursday due to the weather, a few managed to keep their doors open--proverbially--so folks could thaw from the cold temperatures. Depending on your interest in lizards, you may be disappointed or relieved to find that these Black Iguanas in Margie’s Art Glass...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Parts of I-94 & Highway 52 closed

N.D. (Valley News Live) - I-94 East and West bound lanes from Dickenson to Jamestown is closed until further notice. North Dakota Highway Patrol has also closed Highway 52 from Jamestown to Minot as well. No Travel advisories are widespread as conditions are expected to worsen overnight. NDHP advises you...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KFYR-TV

Remote learning, cancellations keep some parents home amid winter storm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A combination of the blowing snow, workplaces closing, and schools going to remote learning has many parents staying at home much of this week. Your News Leader wanted to hear how some families are faring. The four Dreyer kids all attend Nedrose School District, which has...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

How to prepare in case your car gets stranded in the snow

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Driving conditions across North Dakota remain poor, as some highways that had reopened are closing again. We spoke with a mechanic in Minot on how to prepare in case your car gets stuck. Ken Frederick, CEO of Magic City Auto and Truck Repair, said he had...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Fire destroys garage and a vehicle in southwest Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A fire destroyed a detached garage and a vehicle in southwest Minot on Wednesday night around 5:45 p.m. According to the City of Minot, fire units were called to 823 6th St. SW for a report of a garage on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single detached garage engulfed in […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot crews prepare for winter storm

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Snowplows are set and ready to go in Minot as soon as heavy snow starts falling. Derek Hackett, a spokesperson for the city, said they’ve been filling trucks with sand and fuel, and sharpening the edges of plowing equipment. Broadway and Burdick Expressway, the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Hot Tots release inaugural season schedule

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new summer baseball team served up a heaping portion of home games in its inaugural season schedule release Wednesday. The Minot Hot Tots plan to begin their time in Minot on Monday, May 29, against the St. Cloud Rox at Corbett Field. “I’m...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Westhope’s Ellie Braaten

WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - Ellie Braaten has grown up... “She’s come a long way from when she started,” said Karen Cordero Solis, a senior at Westhope High School. .. in a few different ways. “She’s grown mentally,” said Bob Beaudrie, the head coach of the Westhope/Newburg girls basketball...
WESTHOPE, ND

