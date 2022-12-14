Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Magic City gate at Minot Air Force Base closed due to malfunction
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) - The Magic City Gate on Minot Air Force Base was closed to traffic due to a barrier malfunction, according to a notification on the base app Air Force Connect. All traffic must use the South Gate until further notice.
KFYR-TV
Magic City’s Finest: spreading sand and positivity on Minot’s roads
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Lehmann Skinner’s day starts around 6 a.m. He’s sanding Minot’s roads with a cheerful attitude. “My wife says I’m too happy,” said Skinner, a medium equipment operator for the City of Minot. Operators work 12-hour shifts to keep the streets...
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Schools cancels class Friday amid worsening road conditions
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools informed parents Thursday night that classes would be canceled Friday, for a second straight day, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer. Vollmer told Your News Leader road conditions had not improved amid the blowing snow Thursday night, cutting off access to the district’s...
KFYR-TV
Power outages reported amid winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Power companies across North Dakota are battling the winter weather conditions, causing some cities and towns to lose power Thursday morning. Garrison is being impacted. Otter Tail Power Company reported 913 outages to customers as of 11:24 a.m. Thursday. Montana-Dakota Utilities also reported the entire towns...
KFYR-TV
Downtown café keeps Minoters warm as renovation wraps
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many businesses closed Thursday due to the weather, a few managed to keep their doors open--proverbially--so folks could thaw from the cold temperatures. Depending on your interest in lizards, you may be disappointed or relieved to find that these Black Iguanas in Margie’s Art Glass...
valleynewslive.com
Parts of I-94 & Highway 52 closed
N.D. (Valley News Live) - I-94 East and West bound lanes from Dickenson to Jamestown is closed until further notice. North Dakota Highway Patrol has also closed Highway 52 from Jamestown to Minot as well. No Travel advisories are widespread as conditions are expected to worsen overnight. NDHP advises you...
Why so salty? Getting rid of snow and ice
Crews are working around the clock to get through this storm, working 12 hours on, and 12 hours off.
KFYR-TV
Remote learning, cancellations keep some parents home amid winter storm
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A combination of the blowing snow, workplaces closing, and schools going to remote learning has many parents staying at home much of this week. Your News Leader wanted to hear how some families are faring. The four Dreyer kids all attend Nedrose School District, which has...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cancels trip to Minot
The driver of the bus, Benny Buns is traveling coast-to-coast with his co-pilot Ketchup Kaitlyn.
KFYR-TV
How to prepare in case your car gets stranded in the snow
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Driving conditions across North Dakota remain poor, as some highways that had reopened are closing again. We spoke with a mechanic in Minot on how to prepare in case your car gets stuck. Ken Frederick, CEO of Magic City Auto and Truck Repair, said he had...
City of Minot offers help to residents to toss holiday trash
There is also not going to be any residential garbage collection on December 26 and January 2. But all the other scheduled collections will run.
Fire destroys garage and a vehicle in southwest Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A fire destroyed a detached garage and a vehicle in southwest Minot on Wednesday night around 5:45 p.m. According to the City of Minot, fire units were called to 823 6th St. SW for a report of a garage on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single detached garage engulfed in […]
Starving Rooster hosted fundraiser for MARCO
Starving Rooster wants to give everyone the chance to donate which is why this fundraiser is good for dine-in or take-out.
KFYR-TV
KMOT, Minot Area Homeless Coalition celebrate another successful toy drive
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - All of the toys we’ve been gathering at our KMOT station in Minot over the past month are now gone--but that’s a good thing!. The 10th annual Toy Drive we put on in partnership with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition wrapped up Thursday. The...
KFYR-TV
Minot Public Schools leadership, parents discuss decision to hold class Wednesday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While many smaller school districts in the Minot area moved to virtual learning Wednesday, Dec. 14, or canceled classes altogether, for most students and staff in Minot Public Schools, it was business as usual. Your News Leader spoke with concerned parents, as well as district leadership,...
KFYR-TV
Minot crews prepare for winter storm
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Snowplows are set and ready to go in Minot as soon as heavy snow starts falling. Derek Hackett, a spokesperson for the city, said they’ve been filling trucks with sand and fuel, and sharpening the edges of plowing equipment. Broadway and Burdick Expressway, the...
KFYR-TV
Minot Hot Tots release inaugural season schedule
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new summer baseball team served up a heaping portion of home games in its inaugural season schedule release Wednesday. The Minot Hot Tots plan to begin their time in Minot on Monday, May 29, against the St. Cloud Rox at Corbett Field. “I’m...
Christmas-loving twins deck out home with holiday decor
The sisters host an open house where people can come in and look at the different Christmas displays.
KFYR-TV
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Westhope’s Ellie Braaten
WESTHOPE, N.D. (KMOT) - Ellie Braaten has grown up... “She’s come a long way from when she started,” said Karen Cordero Solis, a senior at Westhope High School. .. in a few different ways. “She’s grown mentally,” said Bob Beaudrie, the head coach of the Westhope/Newburg girls basketball...
