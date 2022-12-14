Read full article on original website
Emporia High boys wrestlers host Winter Classic; girls travel to Basehor-Linwood
The Emporia High wrestling teams are back in action Saturday. The Spartan boys are hosting the annual Winter Classic. 21 teams are scheduled to participate in the event. Emporia High will fill a full team. Coach Brook Medrano says the Spartans are ready to compete at home. Matches get underway...
Cheney and Gorton to represent Emporia Spartan Boxing at Kansas Silver Gloves Saturday
Emporia Spartan Boxing is traveling to Wichita for competition Saturday. 13-year-olds Ryker Gorton (90 lbs) and Xavier Cheney (119 lbs) will be competing in the Kansas Silver Gloves championships Saturday night. Gorton enters Saturday’s competition with a 1-2 amateur record. Cheney is undefeated as an amateur with a record of...
Emporia High basketball teams travel to Great Bend
The Emporia High basketball teams close their pre-Christmas schedule with a trip to Great Bend. The Spartans and Lady Spartans look to go 6-0 into the holiday break. For the Emporia High girls, it’ll be a challenge against a Great Bend team that’s 4-1. Coach Carolyn Dorsey says...
Annelise Rockley named new Emporia High softball coach
The Emporia High softball team has a new head coach. Annelise Rockley takes over the Spartan softball program. Her hiring was made official Wednesday. Rockley is a familiar face to Emporia. She played two seasons for April Rosales at Emporia State. She was also an assistant with the Emporia High...
Lebo girls and Olpe boys bounce back from early deficits to collect wins Thursday night
Both the Lebo Lady Wolves and Olpe Eagles rebounded from slow offensive starts to collect wins on the Area Game of the Week Thursday night. The girl’s game was a tale of two halves as Lebo would shake off an early deficit to defeat Olpe 54-27. The Lady Eagles...
Ten area wrestlers ranked in Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings
Ten area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Five are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is 1st at 150. Lukas Hainline 5th at 138. Josiah Bradley is sixth at 285. Virginia Munoz is 3rd at 135. Kiana Flores-Delgado is 6th at 170. Council Grove...
Emporia High basketball teams sweep Shawnee Mission North
The Emporia High basketball teams continued their winning ways Tuesday night against Shawnee Mission North. The Spartans defeated the Bison, 59-46. Emporia High led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and only led 28-26 at halftime. The Bison went on a 15-0 run and led by as many as six after the Spartans led by as many as nine.
USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium
The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
Kansas State to take Big 12 trophy on State tour, stopping in Emporia
Kansas State is taking the Big 12 football trophy on a state-wide tour. That tour will be stopping in Emporia Wednesday evening. The Trophy will be on display at Emporia Fitness from 6:30p till 8:30p. Fans will get a chance to have their photos taken with the trophy. The tour...
Kansas State Big 12 Football Championship trophy makes stop in Emporia
Kansas State began a 6 day 19 stop tour of Kansas with the Big 12 Football Championship Trophy Tuesday with one of the stops in Emporia. Kansas State defeated TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the Big 12 Championship for the third time in school history. The Wildcats will play...
EMPORIA FATAL HIT-AND-RUN: Emporia Police seeking information on possible witnesses to Thursday’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia
In addition to searching for the suspect believed to be involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run in downtown Emporia, Emporia Police are now seeking information on potential witnesses to the incident. According to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes, Emporia Police, as part of their investigation, have come...
Small grass fire at Emporia shooting range doused
Emporia Fire was called to a small grass fire in southwest Emporia on Thursday. Fire was reported at the Emporia shooting range, 3000 West South, around 10:20 am. Early indications are Emporia Police officers were burning contraband and the fire expanded beyond initial expectations. No injuries were reported.
‘Appreciative to be a little bit’ of USD 252 successes, longtime superintendent Mike Argabright announces retirement plan
Mike Argabright is retiring. The longtime superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County announced his upcoming retirement next year as part of the district’s board meeting. During Argabright’s time, USD 252 has enjoyed academic success, with the district receiving Star Awards in all eight categories through the Kansas Department of Education’s Kansans Can student success recognition program, both last year and this year. It’s the only school district in Kansas to achieve that honor.
The Emporia Municipal Band is ready to perform its Christmas Concert for the community this weekend
The Emporia Municipal Band is back this Christmas season with a special concert for the community this Sunday afternoon. This year the community will be able to enjoy the concert at the Granada Theatre. The New Director of Emporia Municipal Band Nancy Riecker says the musical selection will present some classics and their traditional sing-along carols with the audience.
A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS
Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
Emporia, Lyon County home sales dip in November
November home sales declined in Emporia, both compared to October and last year. The 29 homes sold last month were below the 46 units sold in October and the 50 sold a year ago. It’s also taking longer — albeit slightly — to sell homes than it has for much of the year. It took 10 days on average to sell a home in Emporia last month, longer than the 8-day average in October.
No change in Drought Monitor map despite Tuesday’s rain
Tuesday’s rainfall did nothing to change the US Drought Monitor’s latest map. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
Kansas school district shuts down for the rest of 2022 due to rampant illnesses
OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Osage City Schools will close for the remainder of 2022 due to widespread illnesses throughout the district. USD 420 Superintendent Ted Hessong spoke with 27 News about the decision to close for the rest of 2022 starting on Dec. 14. On Monday, the school sent out a message stating that more […]
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Topeka business soon-to-be demolished to make space for Polk-Quincy Viaduct project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is in the demolition zone of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. Jim Kuhm has been at Shawnee Woodwork for over 50 years, and he’s been the owner for 27 years. When he found out his business was coming to the ground, he wasn’t all that surprised. “I knew it was […]
