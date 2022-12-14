Monroe Co. passes 2023 budget, $144M in federal funding

Editor’s Note (12/13): A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that portions of ARPA funding were part of the general $1.34 billion. This has since been updated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new $1.34 billion budget for Monroe County was passed unanimously Tuesday night, officials announced. In addition to that, the county has approved spending $144 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello called the 2023 Budget a common sense spending plan that focuses on four main categories: public safety, public health, economic development, and community infrastructure.

In a statement, Legislature President Sabrina Lamar also highlighted a raise for employees working in social services, as well as increased funding for the arts, especially in areas of need, that was passed in the general budget. Officials also pointed to efforts to keep property taxes low, and that the budget increase is 3% below inflation.

Of the $144 million in ARPA federal relief funds, $98 million went to 40 projects.

“This money will […] serve our veterans, residents of underserved neighborhoods, children, people seeking workforce training, vulnerable senior citizens, at-risk youth, families and small business owners,” Bello said.

Organizations that received funding include the Willow Domestic Violence Center ($1.5 million), the Veterans Outreach Center ($1.9 million), and workforce development initiative and behavior health support program “The Hive” ($5.8 million).

Funding under the Bring Monroe Back initiative was decided from a variety of community surveys, public forums, and other testimonies. The money will be doled out over the course of four years, and is expected to be finalized in contracts no sooner than March 1, 2023.

