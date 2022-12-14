November home sales declined in Emporia, both compared to October and last year. The 29 homes sold last month were below the 46 units sold in October and the 50 sold a year ago. It’s also taking longer — albeit slightly — to sell homes than it has for much of the year. It took 10 days on average to sell a home in Emporia last month, longer than the 8-day average in October.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO