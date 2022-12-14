ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia High basketball teams travel to Great Bend

The Emporia High basketball teams close their pre-Christmas schedule with a trip to Great Bend. The Spartans and Lady Spartans look to go 6-0 into the holiday break. For the Emporia High girls, it’ll be a challenge against a Great Bend team that’s 4-1. Coach Carolyn Dorsey says...
Annelise Rockley named new Emporia High softball coach

The Emporia High softball team has a new head coach. Annelise Rockley takes over the Spartan softball program. Her hiring was made official Wednesday. Rockley is a familiar face to Emporia. She played two seasons for April Rosales at Emporia State. She was also an assistant with the Emporia High...
Audio – Tuesday – 12-13-22

AGOW – Girls – Waverly @ Madison – 1st Half, 2nd Half, Postgame. AGOW – Boys – Waverly @ Madison – 1st Half, 2nd Half, Postgame.
USD 253’s Seasonal Celebration brings holiday music to White Auditorium

The Seasonal Celebration concluded Thursday night for USD 253 Emporia. This was the 87th Seasonal Celebration for the district as Emporia High and Emporia Middle School students provided vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world both Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first semester ends Dec. 21. Winter Break...
Small grass fire at Emporia shooting range doused

Emporia Fire was called to a small grass fire in southwest Emporia on Thursday. Fire was reported at the Emporia shooting range, 3000 West South, around 10:20 am. Early indications are Emporia Police officers were burning contraband and the fire expanded beyond initial expectations. No injuries were reported.
No change in Drought Monitor map despite Tuesday’s rain

Tuesday’s rainfall did nothing to change the US Drought Monitor’s latest map. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
‘Appreciative to be a little bit’ of USD 252 successes, longtime superintendent Mike Argabright announces retirement plan

Mike Argabright is retiring. The longtime superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County announced his upcoming retirement next year as part of the district’s board meeting. During Argabright’s time, USD 252 has enjoyed academic success, with the district receiving Star Awards in all eight categories through the Kansas Department of Education’s Kansans Can student success recognition program, both last year and this year. It’s the only school district in Kansas to achieve that honor.
Emporia, Lyon County home sales dip in November

November home sales declined in Emporia, both compared to October and last year. The 29 homes sold last month were below the 46 units sold in October and the 50 sold a year ago. It’s also taking longer — albeit slightly — to sell homes than it has for much of the year. It took 10 days on average to sell a home in Emporia last month, longer than the 8-day average in October.
A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS

Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
One in custody following crash Friday morning near I-470 and S.W. Gage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to be in custody after a high-speed crash Friday morning in southwest Topeka. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near Interstate 470 and S.W. Gage Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle was traveling at speeds of around 100 mph before the...
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
