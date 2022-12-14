ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

WMDT.com

Wilson drops 27, WiHi cruising past Snow Hill

SALISBURY, Md. – The WiHi Tribe takes care of business once again, this time downing the Eagles, 77-51, at the Wallerdome Tuesday evening. WiHi’s defense was stifling to begin the game, allowing just four first quarter points to set the tone early. Antwan Wilson leads all scorers with...
SNOW HILL, MD
shoredailynews.com

All Shore teams fall on the road in Thursday night basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 to 21. The Lady Firebirds will be in action on Friday as they host Colonel Richardson. The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to...
EASTON, MD
shoredailynews.com

Coach Joe Robinson, Sr. of Salisbury

Funeral services for Coach Joe Robinson, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
Highschool Basketball Pro

Easton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Md. Superintendent visits Dorchester Co. schools

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mohammed Choudhury visited Dorchester County this week. He stopped by Mace’s Lane Middle School and Sandy Hill Elementary to shadow students and staff. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

The story and emotions behind the story of “Baltimore, You Have No Idea”

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to Faidley’s at Lexington Market for a holiday visit with legendary columnist Dan Rodricks from The Baltimore Sun discussing Eric Bogosian, storytelling and taking his incredible career memoirs and the Baltimore characters met along the way to the stage at The BMA and his incredible stage production. And breaking news: it’s coming back in the spring! Go see it!
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

11-Year-Old Hero Honored for His Bravery

SALISBURY, Md- An 11-year-old boy was honored Tuesday afternoon for an impressive act of bravery. This comes after he saved his 2-year-old sister from a house fire back in November. Laprentis Doughty, quickly sprang into action back on November 22nd after the second floor of his home burst into flames.
SALISBURY, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Truitt Street Community Center expansion now underway

SALISBURY, Md. – Growth is on the horizon for the Truitt Street Community Center, as an expansion project is now underway. We’re told it’s thanks to funding from both the state of Maryland and city. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland is also a partner. Phase...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Reading Champion crowned

DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
DOVER, DE
Shore News Network

Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket

HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. “It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers,” he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one The post Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries

SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
SALISBURY, MD
92Q

New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmHZ-AYOyea/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for our neck of the woods, the tour includes a stop at […] The post New Edition Drops Dates For Legacy Tour Includes Baltimore Stop appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation

Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
BOWIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub

What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore

Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
BALTIMORE, MD

