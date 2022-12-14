It is just a small step, but it sure took a long time to get here. The Wisconsin DNR policy board has finally taken action to deal with PFAS chemicals in our groundwater. The board will finally start the process of setting numerical standards for PFAS in groundwater. That is welcome news to residents of French Island, who have been relying on bottled water for two years because of the PFAS contamination in their well water. The Campbell town chair was among those who testified before the board, tearfully telling the story of a young child who sat on Santa’s lap recently and told him what he really wants for Christmas is clean water. Finally, the DNR board put that child’s wishes ahead of those of the big polluters. But it should not have taken this long. The board debated setting groundwater standards back in February, but deadlocked. And even now that they have agreed to set standards, the DNR estimates it will be two and a half years before the rules are established and put in place. Of course determining acceptable levels of chemicals is much different than eliminating those that do exist. It won’t allow people on French Island to turn on their taps again anytime soon. As long as it has taken to even agree to set standards, it is hard to imagine how long it may take to actually do something about the contamination other than measure it.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO