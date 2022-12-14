Read full article on original website
Explaining La Crosse’s alternate side parking: When and where to park your car
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to a City of La Crosse ordinance, when there are three inches of snow or more on the ground, drivers have to be careful about what side of the street they’re parking on. Odd side on the odd days and even side on the even days. It sounds simple, but for some La Crosse residents, alternate...
La Crosse County snowmobile trails remain closed
Despite plentiful snow this week, 160 miles of snowmobile trails in La Crosse remain closed.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Animal rescue stories with Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas
Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas dropped into to the WIZM studio on Thursday for La Crosse Talk PM to tell some animal rescue stories. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
A small but important step for getting rid of PFAS
It is just a small step, but it sure took a long time to get here. The Wisconsin DNR policy board has finally taken action to deal with PFAS chemicals in our groundwater. The board will finally start the process of setting numerical standards for PFAS in groundwater. That is welcome news to residents of French Island, who have been relying on bottled water for two years because of the PFAS contamination in their well water. The Campbell town chair was among those who testified before the board, tearfully telling the story of a young child who sat on Santa’s lap recently and told him what he really wants for Christmas is clean water. Finally, the DNR board put that child’s wishes ahead of those of the big polluters. But it should not have taken this long. The board debated setting groundwater standards back in February, but deadlocked. And even now that they have agreed to set standards, the DNR estimates it will be two and a half years before the rules are established and put in place. Of course determining acceptable levels of chemicals is much different than eliminating those that do exist. It won’t allow people on French Island to turn on their taps again anytime soon. As long as it has taken to even agree to set standards, it is hard to imagine how long it may take to actually do something about the contamination other than measure it.
Update: Power restored to homes, businesses in northern & central areas of La Crosse
UPDATE: Power has been restored for nearly 5,000 customers in the City of La Crosse. According to an Xcel Energy spokesman, the outage was caused by an equipment malfunction at an area substation. LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Power went out for nearly 5,000 customers in the City of La Crosse on Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy, homes...
$3 million in ARPA funds to buy bridge housing for homeless in La Crosse County
If you have government money on hand to help families that are homeless, what’s the best way to spend that money?. The La Crosse County Board has decided to spend some federal ARPA funding to buy housing that could be used short-term by homeless families with kids. The board has authorized $3 million for the project, promoted by Couleecap and Catholic Charities.
UPDATE: Power restored in La Crosse
Power has been restored in La Crosse. Outages were reported Tuesday around 5 p.m. in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel noted one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2,000 customers, while there were nine separate outages throughout the area affecting about 5,000.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Talking science — fusion, Wisconsin snow — with Mrs. Photon, UW-L’s Spencer Wilken
UW-La Crosse outreach coordinator, Spencer Wilken, nicknamed Mrs. Photon, in the studio WIZM studio Wednesday to talk science on La Crosse Talk PM. The big news for, not just the week, but the century, maybe ever, is scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, have fused the atom — they did a fusion.
Snowstorm coming, could impact travel Friday morning in La Crosse and well beyond
A lot of the snow from last week’s storm in La Crosse has melted, but there’s new snow on the way. The National Weather Service La Crosse predicts that the city has a good chance of getting 4-6 inches of snow in the next two days, beginning later Thursday evening.
La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
Vehicle of missing La Farge woman spotted in Southern California
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT)- Investigators say a vehicle belonging to a missing La Farge woman was spotted in Southern California. 31-year-old Holly Lynn Clark was last seen on December 5th. Police do not suspect foul play, but believe Clark may not be taking prescribed medication(s). Clark is 5’ 4” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
Administrator candidates interviewed; choice could go to La Crosse County board Thursday night
The La Crosse County Board could approve a choice for county administrator at its regular monthly meeting Thursday night. But that choice might not be revealed right away. The board’s executive committee conducted interviews with three finalists for the job on Wednesday…Jane Klekamp, Larry Bierke, and Scott Feldt. Klekamp is the county’s interim administrator.
Blue Angels headed back to La Crosse
If you check the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels’ schedule, you’ll notice La Crosse is on the list. The La Crosse Regional Airport posted it’s “beyond excited” to see the flying team headed back for the Deke Slayton Airfest in the summer of 2024 (June 15-16).
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Explaining Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion budget surplus with Viterbo economist Robinson
Viterbo economist Dr. John Robinson joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday to help explain how Wisconsin ended up with a $6.6 billion projected budget surplus. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
2nd person declared dead after fire in La Crosse
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The La Crosse Fire Department says a second person has died from an apartment fire last week. On Friday night, rescue crews responded to a fire on rose street, and transported an injured person to a local hospital. The fire department identifies that person as 67-year-old...
Two brothers killed in La Crosse fire late Friday night
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the victims of a house fire are brothers. Firefighters responded to the Rose Street triplex late Friday night.
