La Crosse, WI

LA CROSSE TALK PM: Animal rescue stories with Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas

Coulee Region Wildlife Rehabilitator Kathy KasaKaitas dropped into to the WIZM studio on Thursday for La Crosse Talk PM to tell some animal rescue stories. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
A small but important step for getting rid of PFAS

It is just a small step, but it sure took a long time to get here. The Wisconsin DNR policy board has finally taken action to deal with PFAS chemicals in our groundwater. The board will finally start the process of setting numerical standards for PFAS in groundwater. That is welcome news to residents of French Island, who have been relying on bottled water for two years because of the PFAS contamination in their well water. The Campbell town chair was among those who testified before the board, tearfully telling the story of a young child who sat on Santa’s lap recently and told him what he really wants for Christmas is clean water. Finally, the DNR board put that child’s wishes ahead of those of the big polluters. But it should not have taken this long. The board debated setting groundwater standards back in February, but deadlocked. And even now that they have agreed to set standards, the DNR estimates it will be two and a half years before the rules are established and put in place. Of course determining acceptable levels of chemicals is much different than eliminating those that do exist. It won’t allow people on French Island to turn on their taps again anytime soon. As long as it has taken to even agree to set standards, it is hard to imagine how long it may take to actually do something about the contamination other than measure it.
LA CROSSE, WI
Power out in parts of north La Crosse

Power outages are reported in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel reports one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2000 customers. In the immediate La Crosse area, nine separate outages were reported around 5:30 p.m., affecting a total of 5000 people. There is no estimated time for power to be restored.
LA CROSSE, WI
$3 million in ARPA funds to buy bridge housing for homeless in La Crosse County

If you have government money on hand to help families that are homeless, what’s the best way to spend that money?. The La Crosse County Board has decided to spend some federal ARPA funding to buy housing that could be used short-term by homeless families with kids. The board has authorized $3 million for the project, promoted by Couleecap and Catholic Charities.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
UPDATE: Power restored in La Crosse

Power has been restored in La Crosse. Outages were reported Tuesday around 5 p.m. in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel noted one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2,000 customers, while there were nine separate outages throughout the area affecting about 5,000.
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse officials give update on Rotary Lights

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Rotary Lights is in full swing with new lights and a new route. This annual La Crosse tradition sees thousands of visitors each year and has donated over 5 million food items. With snow on the ground, the lights transformed Riverside Park into a winter wonderland. Founder Pat Stephens says volunteers play a big role in...
LA CROSSE, WI
Administrator candidates interviewed; choice could go to La Crosse County board Thursday night

The La Crosse County Board could approve a choice for county administrator at its regular monthly meeting Thursday night. But that choice might not be revealed right away. The board’s executive committee conducted interviews with three finalists for the job on Wednesday…Jane Klekamp, Larry Bierke, and Scott Feldt. Klekamp is the county’s interim administrator.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Blue Angels headed back to La Crosse

If you check the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels’ schedule, you’ll notice La Crosse is on the list. The La Crosse Regional Airport posted it’s “beyond excited” to see the flying team headed back for the Deke Slayton Airfest in the summer of 2024 (June 15-16).
LA CROSSE, WI
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Explaining Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion budget surplus with Viterbo economist Robinson

Viterbo economist Dr. John Robinson joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday to help explain how Wisconsin ended up with a $6.6 billion projected budget surplus. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
2nd person declared dead after fire in La Crosse

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The La Crosse Fire Department says a second person has died from an apartment fire last week. On Friday night, rescue crews responded to a fire on rose street, and transported an injured person to a local hospital. The fire department identifies that person as 67-year-old...
LA CROSSE, WI

