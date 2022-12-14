Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
All Shore teams fall on the road in Thursday night basketball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play St Peter & Paul from Easton, Maryland on Thursday night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 58 to 21. The Lady Firebirds will be in action on Friday as they host Colonel Richardson. The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to...
Laurel, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Laurel. The Seaford Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Laurel High School on December 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Seaford Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Laurel High School on December 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
WMDT.com
Easton Clipped by Bennett
SALISBURY, Md. – Bennett notched a home victory against a Bayside North foe, defeating Easton, 55-34, Tuesday evening. The Warriors were without Kevin O’Connor once again, and the Clippers held control early on. Zakai Smullen led the Clippers with 14 points, while Jace Hudson dropped a dozen. Jordan...
WMDT.com
Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
Cape Gazette
Cape boys’ basketball powers past Central 75-46
When he helmed the Cape Henlopen boys’ basketball program from 2011-19, Steve Re’s teams distinguished themselves with in-your-face defense, crisp ball movement and endless energy on both ends of the court. From a basketball purist’s perspective, Re’s Vikings were a joy to watch. After a successful...
shoredailynews.com
Coach Joe Robinson, Sr. of Salisbury
Funeral services for Coach Joe Robinson, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
WMDT.com
Truitt Street Community Center expansion now underway
SALISBURY, Md. – Growth is on the horizon for the Truitt Street Community Center, as an expansion project is now underway. We’re told it’s thanks to funding from both the state of Maryland and city. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland is also a partner. Phase...
WMDT.com
11-Year-Old Hero Honored for His Bravery
SALISBURY, Md- An 11-year-old boy was honored Tuesday afternoon for an impressive act of bravery. This comes after he saved his 2-year-old sister from a house fire back in November. Laprentis Doughty, quickly sprang into action back on November 22nd after the second floor of his home burst into flames.
WMDT.com
Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries
SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
WMDT.com
“It’s just a passion of mine:” SBY Home opens doors in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- One new Downtown Salisbury business has officially opened its doors and looks to meet all your home decor needs. SBY Home offers everything from furniture to glassware. If it’s not in-stock, you can even an item ordered right in store. Owner Katharine Smith says this endeavor came...
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
WMDT.com
Philadelphia woman arrested for Lewes area carjacking
LEWES, Del. – A Philadelphia woman is behind bars in Sussex County on assault and other charges following a carjacking. Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, troopers were called to the 17000 block of Valley Drive for a reported carjacking. It was learned that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside of her residence before walking outside, opening the driver’s side car door, and placing her purse inside he vehicle. She reportedly heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she saw a woman, identified as 27-year-old Justice Bowser, standing by the driver’s side car door with a child seated on the passenger side.
WGMD Radio
6 Injured in Crash Near Georgetown
Six people were injured after a 3 vehicle collision on Zoar Road near Georgetown around 5:30 Monday evening. Delaware State Police say a Kia driven by a 34 year old man from Wilmington was eastbound on Wood Branch Road and failed to remain stopped at a stop sign. The Kia pulled onto northbound Zoar Road colliding with a Toyota driven by a 59 year old Georgetown woman and striking a utility pole – and a Cruze driven by a 20 year old Millsboro woman. All three drivers and a passenger in each vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was cited for failure to remain stopped and driving while suspended or revoked.
WGMD Radio
CANCELLED: GOLD ALERT: Missing Sussex County Woman Located
UPDATE: State Police have confirmed Connor Evans has been found. Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Connor Evans. Evans was last seen today in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Evans have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WBOC
Sidewalks to be Built Along Busy Section of Route 13 in North Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is in store for a busy section of Route 13 in North Salisbury. Maryland's State Highway Administration is in the design phase of a project to construct sidewalks along both north and southbound Route 13 from the Maryland State Police Barrack at Dagsboro Road to the mall at Centre Road.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
Cape Gazette
Competition, business go hand-in-hand for Rehoboth man
Will Harris always knew he wanted to help people reach their full potential, he just wasn’t sure how. A two-sport athlete at an all-boys high school in the Bronx, he started college with aspirations of getting a physical therapy degree. After one semester, he realized it wasn’t what he wanted to do.
WMDT.com
Early morning vehicle fire ruled accidental in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A vehicle and home in Seaford were damaged in an accidental fire early Friday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle heavily involved in fire, spreading to an adjacent dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but all occupants escaped without injury.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: ‘SaveStation’ Project
EASTON, Md. – While the thought of a loved one going into cardiac arrest can be terrifying, knowing you can potentially save someone before first responders ever arrive, can be a miracle. That’s why organizations in Talbot County are saving lives, one defibrillator at a time with their new ‘SaveStation’ project. “The quicker that someone has public access to AED for defibrillation, it can get their heart restarted again, that saves lives, that’s why this is so important,” says Rachael Cox, AED, CPR Program Coordinator, and Department of Emergency Services.
