Ada County, ID

Meridian Police finds suspect in juvenile assault case

MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE: After a brief search of the area, officers were able to locate and quickly arrest him. The suspect has been identified as forty-three year old James Burns of Emmett. He has been arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child 16 or 17 years of Age.
MERIDIAN, ID
Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa

Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
NAMPA, ID
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
NAMPA, ID
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
BOISE, ID
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI

BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KETCHUM, ID
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?

During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
IDAHO STATE
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho

It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street

I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
IDAHO STATE
Bomb threat causes evacuation at Lake Hazel Middle School

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update ---- Ada County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho State Police Officers have searched and cleared Lake Hazel Middle School with the assistance of K9 officers. ------Original Story----- Ada County Sheriff's Office reports a bomb threat at Lake Hazel Middle School. The school has been evacuated.
ADA COUNTY, ID
39-Year-Old Idaho Power Contractor Dies in Freak Accident

A 39-year-old Idaho Power contractor was killed on the job on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Post Register, the 39-year-old man from Oregon was working to "secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border." It Happened in Hells Canyon. The Seattle Post Intelligencer reported deputies from...
IDAHO STATE
