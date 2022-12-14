Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police ID victims in Bethel fire
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
WCAX
Claremont Police investigating two-car crash leaving one dead
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one man dead. Police say it happened just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Washington street near the Imperial Buffet. Police say a Toyota Tacoma and Range Rover crashed into each other in the westbound lane. Police say...
WMUR.com
Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
WMUR.com
State police search for information in connection with road rage incident on I-93
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking the public for information on a road rage incident on Interstate 93 between Northfield and Concord. The suspect was driving erratically, flashing their lights and blaring the horn. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle is reportedly a dark blue...
Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire
Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
CBS News
ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord
CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
newportdispatch.com
3-vehicle crash in Bethel
BETHEL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Bethel on Tuesday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 12:25 p.m. According to the report, a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line, crashed into two vehicles, and then crashed into a building. Police say nobody was...
WMUR.com
K9s sweep correctional facility in Manchester after 3 suspected inmate overdoses
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three inmates at the Valley Street Jail are back behind bars after getting treated for suspected overdoses. The incident prompted Joseph Costanzo, Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent, to search the facility Wednesday for any drugs that were smuggled in with help from Manchester police K9s.
WMUR.com
Suspect in Queen City Market robbery also charged in two burglaries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man is facing charges in an armed robbery, police said. Jonathan Santiago-Martinez, 31, is accused of pulling a kitchen knife on a clerk at the Queen City Market Sunday night. The clerk told police he was able to run away, but when he returned,...
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
manchesterinklink.com
Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues
MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
Two people found dead after Bethel home fire
Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to reports of the fire at the two-story brick house on Christian Hill Drive.
NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord
A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
manchesterinklink.com
State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident
CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage. The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m. A motorist reported a...
manchesterinklink.com
Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis
MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Monday– with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police. According to...
WGME
Man dies following crash in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
Rutland Police looking to identify armed robber
The Rutland City Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying an armed store robber.
WMUR.com
Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
