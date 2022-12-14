ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

WCAX

Police ID victims in Bethel fire

Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Claremont Police investigating two-car crash leaving one dead

CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one man dead. Police say it happened just after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Washington street near the Imperial Buffet. Police say a Toyota Tacoma and Range Rover crashed into each other in the westbound lane. Police say...
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
MANCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire

Neighbors identified the residents of 2937 Christian Hill Road, Davis Dimock and Victoria Weber, both in their 70s, as victims of the fire. The couple was active in civic life. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: 2 found dead in Bethel house fire.
BETHEL, VT
CBS News

ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord

CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

3-vehicle crash in Bethel

BETHEL — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Bethel on Tuesday. The crash took place on Main Street at around 12:25 p.m. According to the report, a vehicle traveling east crossed the center line, crashed into two vehicles, and then crashed into a building. Police say nobody was...
BETHEL, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

NH Silver Alert Issued for Man Missing in Concord

A Silver Alert was issued in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning for a man in the early stages of dementia who left Concord Hospital but did not return to pick up his wife. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Fehrs, 72, left the hospital shortly after midnight early Wednesday...
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident

CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage. The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m. A motorist reported a...
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Man dies following crash in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A New Hampshire man lost his life in a car crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash took place on the Exit 9, Southbound on-ramp in Hookset. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 1:08 a.m..
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
CONCORD, NH

