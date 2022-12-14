Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Fargo and West Fargo Schools cancel after school programming
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to the impact of projected snow accumulation Tuesday evening, Fargo Public Schools is canceling or postponing all after school and evening programming and activities. Classes for Fargo Public Schools will continue until the end of the regular school day and bus routes will run as normal.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Public schools to close Wednesday, West Fargo and Moorhead to go remote thanks to winter storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The season's first winter storm has led to multiple school districts in the area planning ahead for Wednesday. The Fargo Public School District will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather. Due to the cancellation, FPS will use the storm make up day built into the school calendar of Monday, April 10th and noted that all students and staff will be expected to be in school on that day.
wdayradionow.com
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
valleynewslive.com
All MATBUS services suspended Thursday night
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to deteriorating weather conditions, MATBUS is suspending all services at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The Ground Transportation Center at 502 NP Avenue in Fargo is closed at 4:15 p.m. All MATBUS services are expected to resume on Friday, December 16 with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
valleynewslive.com
Four finalists announced for Fargo City Administrator position
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee has announced four candidates who will advance as finalists for the position. Kenneth Haskin, Pat Oman, James Puffalt and Michael Redlinger have accepted invitations to the in-person interview process. The Selection Committee is conducting public interviews...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU cutting Equestrian Club Team coach/advisor position
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - NDSU Equestrian Club Team officials say the university has informed them they are eliminating their team coach and advisor position in budget cuts. The NDSU Equestrian Club wrote on their Facebook page, “Tara Swanson is an incredible coach, mentor, advisor, lecturer, and person. She...
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic opening delayed due to inclement weather
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to inclement weather, the Essentia Health-Casselton Clinic, located at 5 9th Ave. N. in Casselton, will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. Also, please...
newsdakota.com
Blizzard Shuts Down Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota hasn’t loosened its grip just yet. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains closed along with I-29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and several other stretches of highways. No travel is advised on all major highways in North Dakota.
valleynewslive.com
Holiday Meal Basket delivery postponed until Thursday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The winter storm has postponed holiday meal basket distribution for families in the Fargo Public School District. The baskets were scheduled to be handed out to families on Wednesday, but they will now get them on Thursday, December 15. The baskets are for families...
valleynewslive.com
Making the best of the storm: Skate Skiing on Fargo roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A multi-day winter storm has shut down roads, canceled school and closed businesses, but some are making the most of it. Josh Framke says he hasn’t skied in about two years, but looked outside and decided to break them out. “I had my...
valleynewslive.com
Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney declares snow Emergency
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to enact a closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will...
valleynewslive.com
Residents and visitors urged to remove vehicles from downtown area avenues in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the east/west avenues in the downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 into the morning of Monday, Dec. 19. In order to accomplish this, operators require sufficient space to properly...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Interstate re-opened
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
valleynewslive.com
Blowing and drifting snow creating slippery roads
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a busy Friday for Minnesota State Patrol; with blowing and drifting snow, troopers say the roads are slippery. Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports several crashes and spinouts all over Minnesota. Between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to 72 crashes, 116 spinouts and 7 jackknifed semis statewide.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board to vote on changes to public speaking portion of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- Changes are just a brief discussion and vote away for part of how the Fargo School Board interacts with the public at their meetings. The board will vote on changes passed down from the Governance Committee over the past number of weeks to policy GP-2E, which controls the board's organization of meetings and rules.
kvrr.com
Condemned House To Be Demolished Next Month in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo will proceed with the demolition of a condemned house that inspectors described as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”. The owner of the house at 924 5th Street South, Danial Curtis, has failed to get the necessary permits to comply with city codes. The city commission...
