Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches for a storm total of 7 to 15 inches. Locally higher snowfall totals for elevations above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Heavy, wet snow at times may lead to downed tree limbs, resulting in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with rain at times during the day Friday before changing to all snow Friday afternoon and evening.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 2 HOURS AGO