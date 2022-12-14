Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches for a storm total of 7 to 15 inches. Locally higher snowfall totals for elevations above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Heavy, wet snow at times may lead to downed tree limbs, resulting in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with rain at times during the day Friday before changing to all snow Friday afternoon and evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Southern Coos PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 9 to 15 inches expected with locally higher snowfall totals for elevations higher than 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of south central, west central, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Significant snowfall of potentially a foot or more. Moderate to locally heavy snow at times will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with rain at times before transitioning to all-snow tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Somerset, Interior Cumberland Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 9 to 15 inches expected with locally higher snowfall totals for elevations higher than 1500 feet. * WHERE...Portions of south central, west central, and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Significant snowfall of potentially a foot or more. Moderate to locally heavy snow at times will create hazardous travel conditions across the region. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with rain at times before transitioning to all-snow tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Interior Waldo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 11 inches for a storm total of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Central Interior Cumberland, Interior Waldo, Kennebec, androscoggin, and Interior York Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. Heavy, wet snow at times may lead to downed tree limbs, resulting in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with rain at times today before transitioning to all snow tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 14:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc PROLONGED WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY .A coastal storm tracking northeastward, approaching Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts this afternoon, will strengthen and move into the Gulf of Maine late tonight. The system will be slow to exit the Gulf of Maine on Saturday with a gradual end of snow through the day. The wet and sticky nature of snow combined with gusty winds may lead to a few scattered power outages, particularly over the lakes regions and toward the coast. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Wet Snow expected. Total snow of 2 to 6 inches with the greatest amounts north of Route 1. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be slick due to snow accumulations on roads. Wet snow at times may lead to downed tree limbs, resulting in scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with or change to rain for a time today before changing to all snow this evening and overnight. Rain is more likely along the necks and islands, however locations further north may see several inches of snowfall accumulation tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Windsor, Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 15:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Saint Lawrence, Champlain and lower Connecticut Valleys, as well as portions of northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult traveling conditions will develop across the area throughout the day, as visibilities lower and roads become snow covered and slippery. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will transition this afternoon and evening to moderate with periods of heavier precipitation rates this evening and overnight. Snowfall rates will approach 1 inch per hour at times through tonight. The snow will taper off to snow showers on Saturday.
