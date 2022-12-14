Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden gave some insight into why things didn't work out between him and the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden suggested that he struggled to adapt to a lack of structure within the team: "I don't mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations."

