Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Some NBA Free Agents Scared of Responsibility to 'Save' NY
The New York Knicks have made the playoffs just once since the 2012-13 campaign when they reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, and they've been stuck in mediocrity since despite immense pressure to turn things around. That type of pressure appears to be deterring some free agents from wanting to sign...
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green: Steph Curry 'Carried Me' After I Got 'Rattled' in 2022 NBA Finals
Draymond Green owes plenty to Stephen Curry seeing how the all-time great guard has helped lead him to four championships, but one performance, in particular, stands out from the 2022 NBA Finals. During an appearance on Throwing Bones for Uninterrupted, Green opened up about his own struggles at Boston's TD...
Bleacher Report
Kings' Mike Brown Fined $25K for 'Aggressively Pursuing,' Cursing at Referee
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for "aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official," during the team's Dec. 14 game against the Toronto Raptors, the NBA announced Friday. The incident occurred during the third quarter of Sacramento's 124-123 win over Toronto. Brown was...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Addresses Close-Out Game Struggles: 'Only So Much I Can Do'
James Harden is one of the best players of his generation, but he is missing a championship from his resume in part because of struggles during close-out games in the postseason. He discussed the topic during an interview with Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports. "I've had a few bad games...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After 2 Months
Time to put the "small-sample-size warnings" to bed for the rest of this NBA season. We're now two months into 2022-23. Numbers have stabilized. MVP candidates (a lot of them) are rising above the crowd. The title contenders' tier is forming. There's still plenty of time for teams and players...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Tyler Herro Sets NBA Record After Making at Least 9 3s for 2nd Consecutive Day
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is on a historic heater. After making nine three-pointers on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Herro scored a career-high 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from three-point range in Thursday's 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Herro is the only...
Bleacher Report
Bucks Fan Mike Shane Says He Didn't Threaten Warriors' Draymond Green Before Ejection
The Milwaukee Bucks fan who was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors has given his side of the story, and he said he never threatened the life of Warriors forward Draymond Green. Per TMZ Sports, Mike Shane spoke on the KJ Live podcast and said he...
Bleacher Report
Report: James Harden, Kevin Durant 'Butted Heads' over Harden's Conditioning on Nets
James Harden's time with the Brooklyn Nets didn't last long, and one issue was his friction with Kevin Durant during the 2021-22 campaign. "Harden and Durant, according to multiple Nets sources, butted heads during the season," Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports reported. "Durant didn't think Harden was in peak physical shape, and told him as much."
Bleacher Report
2022 NBA Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals
Anybody can identify talent at the very top of the NBA draft, but it takes real vision to find a difference-maker outside the first 10 picks. And, if we're being honest, luck is a factor too. Dogged scouting and shrewd foresight don't mean much unless a handful of teams ahead...
Bleacher Report
Fresh Trade Target List for Every NBA Team
The NBA trade market is open for business. While teams weren't restricted from wheeling and dealing before, the arrival of Dec. 15 carries significance on multiple fronts. It not only means that most players who signed deals this offseason are now trade-eligible, but it also means enough time has passed for franchises to be able to assess what their teams can accomplish.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Heat Jersey from 2013 Championship Win Could Sell for $3M at Auction
LeBron James' jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals is up for auction. Sotheby's has listed the official No. 6 jersey that James wore in the Miami Heat's 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs to clinch their second consecutive NBA championship. James finished the game with 37...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Says Nets Had 'No Structure' During His Time in Brooklyn
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden gave some insight into why things didn't work out between him and the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden suggested that he struggled to adapt to a lack of structure within the team: "I don't mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After December 15
The Detroit Pistons have been an unlikely source for fantasy basketball waiver-wire pickups this season. Alec Burks is the latest name to get on a hot streak from within the Detroit lineup. The former New York Knicks player is averaging 13.3 points per game in December, and he could turn...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons on backlash from Eagles fans after Jalen Hurts remark: 'Pretty sure they hate me'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded to the backlash on Thursday after his comments about the MVP race and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went viral.
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Out Indefinitely Because of Knee, Hamstring Injuries
The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber for an extended period of time because of multiple injuries. The team announced Kleber tore his right hamstring during practice Tuesday, and he has no timetable to return. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kleber also sprained his right knee.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks have already encountered their fair share of ups and downs during the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they've also shown enough to believe—or, at least, very strongly hope—that they can rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign and perform more like the 'Bockers bunch that snagged the East's No. 4 seed the season prior.
Tiger Woods says playing with son trumps letting foot heal
Tiger Woods says it's worth it to fight through the pain of his plantar fasciitis to play golf with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship this weekend.
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Says Some 76ers Fans Want Him Traded: 'I Do Believe That'
Despite his dominance in recent seasons, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid feels that some Sixers fans would like for him to be traded. When speaking to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Embiid said: "I don't know. Sixers fans, they want to trade me." When asked if he truly believes that...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder, John Collins Linked to Suns, Hawks, Jazz 3-Team Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have had discussions on a potential three-team trade that would land Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Utah Jazz would have received John Collins from the Hawks in this deal, while Jarred Vanderbilt would go to the Suns. Utah...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley 'Desires' Return to T-Wolves If Traded Or Contract Buyout
If the Los Angeles Lakers move on from Patrick Beverley this season, the veteran has a "desire to return" to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer outlined a scenario where Beverley could be traded to the Detroit Pistons before reaching free agency via buyout. The...
