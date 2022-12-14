ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bleacher Report

Draymond Green: Steph Curry 'Carried Me' After I Got 'Rattled' in 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green owes plenty to Stephen Curry seeing how the all-time great guard has helped lead him to four championships, but one performance, in particular, stands out from the 2022 NBA Finals. During an appearance on Throwing Bones for Uninterrupted, Green opened up about his own struggles at Boston's TD...
Bleacher Report

Kings' Mike Brown Fined $25K for 'Aggressively Pursuing,' Cursing at Referee

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for "aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official," during the team's Dec. 14 game against the Toronto Raptors, the NBA announced Friday. The incident occurred during the third quarter of Sacramento's 124-123 win over Toronto. Brown was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

76ers' James Harden Addresses Close-Out Game Struggles: 'Only So Much I Can Do'

James Harden is one of the best players of his generation, but he is missing a championship from his resume in part because of struggles during close-out games in the postseason. He discussed the topic during an interview with Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports. "I've had a few bad games...
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After 2 Months

Time to put the "small-sample-size warnings" to bed for the rest of this NBA season. We're now two months into 2022-23. Numbers have stabilized. MVP candidates (a lot of them) are rising above the crowd. The title contenders' tier is forming. There's still plenty of time for teams and players...
Bleacher Report

2022 NBA Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft Day Steals

Anybody can identify talent at the very top of the NBA draft, but it takes real vision to find a difference-maker outside the first 10 picks. And, if we're being honest, luck is a factor too. Dogged scouting and shrewd foresight don't mean much unless a handful of teams ahead...
Bleacher Report

Fresh Trade Target List for Every NBA Team

The NBA trade market is open for business. While teams weren't restricted from wheeling and dealing before, the arrival of Dec. 15 carries significance on multiple fronts. It not only means that most players who signed deals this offseason are now trade-eligible, but it also means enough time has passed for franchises to be able to assess what their teams can accomplish.
Bleacher Report

76ers' James Harden Says Nets Had 'No Structure' During His Time in Brooklyn

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden gave some insight into why things didn't work out between him and the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports, Harden suggested that he struggled to adapt to a lack of structure within the team: "I don't mean to, like, just down talk to anybody or whatever. It was just, there was no structure and even superstars, they need structure. That's what allows us to be the best players and leaders for our respective organizations."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: NBA Pickups to Watch After December 15

The Detroit Pistons have been an unlikely source for fantasy basketball waiver-wire pickups this season. Alec Burks is the latest name to get on a hot streak from within the Detroit lineup. The former New York Knicks player is averaging 13.3 points per game in December, and he could turn...
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Out Indefinitely Because of Knee, Hamstring Injuries

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber for an extended period of time because of multiple injuries. The team announced Kleber tore his right hamstring during practice Tuesday, and he has no timetable to return. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kleber also sprained his right knee.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks have already encountered their fair share of ups and downs during the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they've also shown enough to believe—or, at least, very strongly hope—that they can rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign and perform more like the 'Bockers bunch that snagged the East's No. 4 seed the season prior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

