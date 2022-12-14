ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwmGD_0jhjX9j300

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week .

The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios .

No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability to apply for asylum in the US, the sources added.

Under the draft rule, migrants would be deemed ineligible for asylum in the US unless they applied for a legal pathway into the US, sought protection in another country en route to the US, or are facing extreme circumstances.

The White House wouldn’t comment on the possible policy change, instead pointing to a Dec. 2 statement from press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that said “no such decisions have been made.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRQRF_0jhjX9j300
The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months.
REUTERS

It comes as the Biden administration braces for the possibility that between 12,000 to 14,000 migrants could flood across the US southern border each day as the Title 42 pandemic-era border restrictions nears its Dec. 21 expiry date.

Title 42 was put in place in early 2020 by former President Donald Trump as a way to quickly expel migrants without hearing their asylum claims amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was primarily applied to migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but expanded to include Venezuelans earlier this year amid an influx of asylum seekers from the country.

Some migrants have already started amassing on the Mexican side of the border in anticipation of Title 42 being lifted next week.

The threat of an influx of migrants reportedly pushed the current administration to consider the possible five-month ban.

President Biden has repeatedly come under fire over his handling of the ongoing border crisis since he took office.

A record 2.4 million migrants were stopped at the US-Mexico border in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 — a 37% surge from a year earlier, according to the latest Border Patrol data.

Comments / 258

Yobe
2d ago

Don't trust the Democratic Party this is what they say they do but do the opposite. Joe Biden will try and find a way to sneak them in so he can give them their free goodies.

Reply(20)
163
deleted account
2d ago

Let's remember people it is a crime to come into this United States without going through legal channels. All of these arguments are really a mute point. Every last single breathing person who has come across the Southern border northern border whatever border is guilty of a crime they are criminals. They should have no rights in this United States whatsoever. Let's remember it is against the law to come into the United States the way these people are stop defending them

Reply(6)
111
onlyinyourmind
2d ago

you've already left enough in for your entire term Joe it's time to close the border, time to turn the green light off and put the red light up

Reply(15)
73
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
msn.com

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
Washington Examiner

Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden

The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy