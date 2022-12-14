ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Jim Montgomery, Bruins coach and former UMaine player, doing better on and off ice since firing, rehab

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Three years later, he is at the top of the NHL, coaching the Boston Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. It wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the coaching ranks.
Yardbarker

Should Bruins Enter The Bo Horvat NHL Trade Sweepstakes?

If, as expected, an NHL trade sweepstakes for Vancouver Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat ensues, should the Boston Bruins get involved?. “If you think there’s a really good chance that you’re losing both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci after this season, I don’t see how you at least don’t look into this if you’re Don Sweeney,” one of the 14 NHL scouts that was on hand Tuesday night for the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout win over the New York Islanders told Boston Hockey Now.
