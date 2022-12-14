ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Highlands Ranch.

The Cherry Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Rock Canyon High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Cherry Creek High School
Rock Canyon High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Smoky Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Valor Christian High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Smoky Hill High School
Valor Christian High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fossil Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Thunder Ridge High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Fossil Ridge High School
Thunder Ridge High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
Community Policy