Sister of slain LI woman hopes to find family of other victim

The sister of a Long Island woman who was killed by the "Torso Killer" is honoring her loved one with a memorial and says she hopes to find the family of another victim.

Jeanne Heinz says she was 12 when her sister Mary Beth was murdered.

Mary Beth and Laverne Moye's body were thrown over a bridge in Rockville Centre in 1972.

"My sister Mary Beth was a very sweet and loving person - she loved animals, she loved to dress impeccably, she always wore matching outfits, did her hair just perfectly," Heinz said.

Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham, known as the "Torso Killer", pleaded guilty to their murders, along with Diane Cusick in 1968 and Sheila Heiman and Maria Emirita Rosado Nieves in 1973.

Heinz says while her family now has answers about who murdered Mary Beth, another victim's family still has not been found.

"Maria Emirita Rosado Nieves has family somewhere," Heinz says.

She is hoping that the attention on her sister and the other victims might prompt people on Long Island or somewhere who might have known Rosado Nieves or some of her family to come forward.

Heinz says she was grateful that Cottingham admitted his guilt, and says now her family can have peace knowing the truth.