‘Operation Catfish:’ Rockland County task force busts 7 for online sex crimes against children

Rockland County investigators arrested seven people for sex crimes as part of a monthslong cybercrime operation known as "Operation Catfish."

Rockland County District Attorney's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation.

The goal was to catch people online who are attempting to lure children to meet for sex or are spreading child sexual abuse material.

The effort involved federal, state and local law enforcement. They looked for adults using chatrooms and social media platforms to engage in inappropriate conversations with minors.

"We will track you down. We will identify you. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh. "We will ensure the safety of our children at all times."

The seven individuals face felony sex crimes, and one has pleaded guilty.

"Please, be careful. Watch what your children do on the internet. There are people out there that wish, and will do, them harm," says Walsh.

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office has been a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children since 2020.