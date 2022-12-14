Downtown Stamford hosts 12th annual storefront decorating contest for holidays

Twenty-seven businesses participated in Stamford Downtown's 12th annual storefront decorating contest, "Deck the Downtown" this year.

"I love it. It's so nice to come Downtown, feel it be so cheerful. And I remember one year, Reimo's did a very awesome Gingerbread House and I saw these kids going through it, my own children went through it, and it's just really fun to be down here," said Leyla Jenkins, founder of Lorca Coffee Bar.

Community members can vote for their favorite shop's storefront until Dec. 18.

The winning store will be announced on Dec. 21 and will receive a grand prize of $750.