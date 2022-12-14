Read full article on original website
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Multifamily developer breaks ground in Summerville
Quarterra Multifamily has broken ground on a 312-apartment home neighborhood called Emblem Cane Bay North in Summerville. The garden-style community will feature 312 apartment homes within walking distance of the Cane Bay Plantation bike and pedestrian trails, with access to neighborhood schools, retail centers, dining, employment hubs and commuter routes, the news release said.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Orangeburg County names new economic development director
The Orangeburg County Development Commission has selected Merle Johnson as the new executive director for Orangeburg County, effective January 2023. As an experienced economic developer, Johnson assumes the position previously held by Gregg Robinson, according to a news release from the development commission. He will begin the new role on Jan. 17, 2023.
Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment, build facility in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Redwood Materials, which produces anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, will make a $3.5 billion investment to establish operations in the Lowcountry. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows […]
multihousingnews.com
Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community
The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Company with Tesla ties to build $3.5B facility in Berkeley County
This story has been updated. Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components, will invest $3.5 billion to establish operations in Berkeley County, the largest economic development announcement in South Carolina history. The investment announced Wednesday will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows that our...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
live5news.com
Woman claims she spent thousands on damages after receiving ‘bad gas’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture stopped the sale of certain gasoline products at a North Charleston gas station after a woman says she received a damaged product. Latieka Jones filled up her car with gas at the Circle K located at 2957 W. Montague...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Charleston County to benefit from multi-billion-dollar jet deal
A 10-year deal by United Airlines to purchase 100 new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing is expected to send glee throughout the North Charleston workforce that builds the jets. United Airlines this morning announced it would buy 100 jets — with the option to buy 100 more — in a fleet modernization deal that will stretch to 2032. The deal will add flexibility for United’s long-term strategic plan, but stability for the local workforce with the big order.
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
live5news.com
New hotel could be coming to Spring Street in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for a new hotel on Spring Street in downtown Charleston have been temporarily put on pause. This development would be facing a senior living facility and a main corridor for MUSC’s main campus. This new hotel would have a total of 152 rooms on...
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
live5news.com
Freight train blocking traffic on E. Montague Ave. cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a freight train impacting traffic Thursday afternoon in North Charleston has been cleared. East Montague Avenue at Gaynor Street was blocked by the train, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Earlier, Remount Road and Dutton Avenue were also blocked but have since...
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
Charleston Regional Business Journal
ROARING TWENTIES: Get to know winner The Brokerage LLC, Real Estate and Business Brokerage
Check out a Q&A with The Brokerage LLC, Real Estate and Business Brokerage, a winner in our Roaring Twenties event. The company, founded in 2019 in Mount Pleasant, has 13 employees and is led by David Seay and John Teffeau. Principals of The Brokerage have experience as tenant, landlord and...
Pedestrian killed in Goose Creek crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Red Bank Road on Thursday evening. Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Hyundai SUV was traveling south on Red Bank Road when they struck the pedestrian. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mars Lane. The Berkeley […]
Spirit to Offer Nonstop Flights to Three Cities from Charleston International Airport
Spirit to Offer Three Nonstop Flights from Charleston International Airport. Good news for Charleston, South Carolina. Spirit Airlines is adding the Charleston International Airport (CHS) to its route map with daily, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR), and Philadelphia (PHL). The new routes will start running in April 2023.
United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic collaboration between Boeing and United Airlines is taking off. United announced on Tuesday it is purchasing 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase another 100. This makes for the largest order of the widebody aircraft in history. United expects to take delivery of the Dreamliners between 2024 […]
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car v. pedestrian crash in Berkeley County Thursday night. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a person was crossing Red Bank Road near Mars Lane around 7:30 p.m. when they were struck by a southbound Hyundai SUV.
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
