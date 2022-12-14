ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

myrye.com

Boys Varsity Hockey Takes the Stripes Off the Mamaroneck Tigers

Rye Boys Varsity Hockey took the stripes off the Mamaroneck Tigers on Wednesday with a commanding 9-1 victory. “Henry Bagley with a hat trick and Ivan Vasyuta with two goals and two assists drove the offensive attack for us tonight and we never looked back,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Basketball Puts Horace Greeley Thru the Saw Mill

Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put Horace Greeley thru the saw mill on Tuesday, winning on the Garnet home court 67-48. The team record bumps up to 4-0. Watch the replay. The Garnets play next Tuesday the 20th at 5:00pm at Somers (watch it).
RYE, NY
rocklandnews.com

Haverstraw Sports Complex now open

Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard T. Phillips, Jr. announced the new Town of Haverstraw Sports Complex is now open for Town of Haverstraw residents and their families. The park will open at 8 am and remain open until dusk. The walking path will be available along with the small and large...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

Winning Take-5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Store

Just in time for the holidays, a Take 5 player hit a winner at a Hudson Valley store, taking home $19,072.50.The winning ticket was sold in Rockland County on Wednesday, Dec. 14 during the midday game at Alba Multi Service at 18 Main St., in Haverstraw.The winning numbers were 2-10-11-15-24, accord…
HAVERSTRAW, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Hamilton Green Brings Mixed-Income Housing to White Plains

Hamilton Green groundbreaking. Photo courtesy of Thompson & Bender. The multi-family residential space will boast a sleek, contemporary design where a bustling shopping center once lived in Westchester. In 2025, Westchester residents can expect to see a new, state-of-the-art residential building emerge where the shuttered White Plains Mall used to...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
larchmontloop.com

Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase

Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
RYE, NY
Shore News Network

Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown

YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY

