YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. "uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location;

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO