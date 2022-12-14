Read full article on original website
myrye.com
Boys Varsity Hockey Takes the Stripes Off the Mamaroneck Tigers
Rye Boys Varsity Hockey took the stripes off the Mamaroneck Tigers on Wednesday with a commanding 9-1 victory. “Henry Bagley with a hat trick and Ivan Vasyuta with two goals and two assists drove the offensive attack for us tonight and we never looked back,” said Rye Boys Varsity Hockey Coach Peter Thomas.
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Puts Horace Greeley Thru the Saw Mill
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball put Horace Greeley thru the saw mill on Tuesday, winning on the Garnet home court 67-48. The team record bumps up to 4-0. Watch the replay. The Garnets play next Tuesday the 20th at 5:00pm at Somers (watch it).
Late beloved high school coach honored in Yonkers Hall of Fame
The Yonkers Sports Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have impacted sports in the city. Those who are selected are permanently enshrined by the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation.
rocklandnews.com
Haverstraw Sports Complex now open
Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard T. Phillips, Jr. announced the new Town of Haverstraw Sports Complex is now open for Town of Haverstraw residents and their families. The park will open at 8 am and remain open until dusk. The walking path will be available along with the small and large...
Winning Take-5 Lottery Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Store
Just in time for the holidays, a Take 5 player hit a winner at a Hudson Valley store, taking home $19,072.50.The winning ticket was sold in Rockland County on Wednesday, Dec. 14 during the midday game at Alba Multi Service at 18 Main St., in Haverstraw.The winning numbers were 2-10-11-15-24, accord…
Sparkill Pizzeria Rivals Bar Pie At Popular Bergen Joint Grant's For Barstool's Portnoy
In the history of Barstool's One Bite pizza reviews, CEO Dave Portnoy has never had to make a decision as tough as this one, he said. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur said he's never had two consecutive bar pies he liked as much as the one from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont, NJ and Mountain House on Route 340 in Sparkill.
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This Month
A few new restaurants have been sighted in Westchester this past month and we can’t help but get excited to check out these new eateries in the area. Here is what we have so far.
NY Assemblywoman And Ossining Resident Representing Northern Westchester To Retire
Democratic New York Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, who represents the 95th Assembly District, has announced her retirement from public office after 30 years of service. Galef, an 82-year-old resident of Ossining, said that she would retire from her seat at the end of 2022 in an announcement on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In New Rochelle
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Westchester County. Police are searching for Hope Eley, age 15, who was last seen in New Rochelle in the area of Iona University, according to an announcement by New Rochelle Police on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 2:45 p.m.
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
westchestermagazine.com
Hamilton Green Brings Mixed-Income Housing to White Plains
Hamilton Green groundbreaking. Photo courtesy of Thompson & Bender. The multi-family residential space will boast a sleek, contemporary design where a bustling shopping center once lived in Westchester. In 2025, Westchester residents can expect to see a new, state-of-the-art residential building emerge where the shuttered White Plains Mall used to...
talkofthesound.com
Pelham Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & DWI in Fiery Mamaroneck Crash that Killed 2 New Rochelle Passengers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, NY, appeared today before Judge James McCarty at the Westchester County Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to a fatal car crash in Mamaroneck that killed two New Rochelle woman. She is scheduled...
larchmontloop.com
Purchase College Based Retirement Community in Final Construction Phase
Empty nesters and others looking for a university-based retirement community will soon have Broadview at Purchase College to consider. (previous coverage) A topping off ceremony celebrated the raising and installation of the senior living community’s final construction beam last month. The beam bore signatures of future residents, or “Charter Members.”
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shot At Person He Was Racing on the Taconic
Police say a Westchester man is facing felony charges after he shot at another person while racing on the Taconic. Officials did not indicate whether the suspect and victim knew each other, nor why they were racing on the parkway to begin with. Race on the Taconic Turns Violent. The...
Fire Blazes Through 3-Story Home In Rye While Firefighters Comb It For Residents
A residence in Westchester County is heavily damaged after flames ripped through it. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters in Rye responded to a house fire in the area of Grapal Street, according to the Rye Fire Department. Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke pouring out of...
Bail Reform Used To Be One Of This Serial Bergen Burglar's Best Friends, But Not Anymore
Charges continue to mount against the one-man crime wave – and bail reform poster boy – whom judges have kept held in the Bergen County Jail since mid-October. Police in Glen Rock and Wyckoff became the latest to charge Nicola Torres, 40, of Passaic, with commercial burglaries in their towns.
Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown
YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state's newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
