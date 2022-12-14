CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Taffy. Taffy is 7 months old and house-trained. She is shy at first but once she gets to know you and your home she will stretch out across the couch, like taffy! Taffy is sweet, just like her name, and great with other dogs.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO