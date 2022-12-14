Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
CMPD Officer Phillip Barker Found Guilty Of Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle
(The Latest – Updated Dec. 14, 2022 11:39am) CMPD Officer Found Guilty In Death Of CPCC Student. A jury has found CMPD Officer Phillip Barker guilty of misdemeanor death by vehicle. Barker was responding to a call when he hit and killed CPCC student James Short with his patrol cruiser in 2017.
3 Arrested Including Parents in 4-Year-Old’s Death
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people, including the parents of a four-year-old boy, remain behind bars in connection with his death. Michael Mendoza was shot to death at his home Tuesday on Cindy Lane. Authorities say Michael and his sister found a gun, and it went off, killing the boy.
CMS: Gun Found at West Mecklenburg High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — District officials confirm that a gun was found at West Mecklenburg High School Thursday morning. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the firearm was detected by the body scanners and did not have any live rounds or ammunition in it. Police responded to the school to investigate. CMS officials...
Police Investigating Homicide in Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Detectives are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Dalphin Jones Drive and Katherine Kiker Road. The call came out just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. WCCB has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Police Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after police responded to a crash and found a man shot in the vehicle. Matthews Police say on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m. they responded to Moore Road for a car accident. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male unconcious inside the vehicle and immediately began rendering aid. Detectives determined the driver was shot in the head and EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Statesville Man Dies Weeks After Being Shot While Riding A Dirt Bike
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries. Statesville Police are now treating his death as a homicide. The Statesville Police Department responded to a call on November 24, 2022 in reference to a man that was shot while riding a dirt bike in the Lakeview Drive area. Officers located Derryck Duane Turner, 32, on Park Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.
Gaston County Mugshots December 15th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, December 15th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Overnight Cold Weather Shelter Opens In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia and Gaston County have partnered to open a cold weather shelter on Friday. The shelter is located at the Salvation Army facility at 107 S. Broad Street in Gastonia. The hours run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting December 16th. It...
Wingate Police Need Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect
WINGATE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon. The robbery occurred at the American Bank in Wingate on US Hwy 74 E. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Monroe, NC Business Gives Back With Bicycle Giveaway
MONROE, N.C. — Nothing makes a child happier on Christmas morning quite like waking up and finding a brand new bicycle under the tree. A local business is fulfilling that Christmas wish for more than 100 kids this year. The owners of United Mobile Auctions in Monroe came up...
Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl from Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius Police are trying to locate a missing 11-year-old girl that was last seen at her home on November 23rd. Police say the parents of Madalina Cojocari reported her missing to the Bailey Middle School SRO. That is where the girl attends school. Cornelius Police say they began investigating a missing person’s report involving a juvenile on Thursday, Deccember 15.
Foster Friday: Help Find Taffy A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Taffy. Taffy is 7 months old and house-trained. She is shy at first but once she gets to know you and your home she will stretch out across the couch, like taffy! Taffy is sweet, just like her name, and great with other dogs.
Grand Opening Of For The Struggle’s Community Resource Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More exciting news tonight for a local organization called For The Struggle. Remember last month, when the founder, Alesha Brown, traveled with our Morgan Fogarty to The Kelly Clarkson Show in Los Angeles? Kelly surprised Alesha with a $25,000 donation to For The Struggle. The group helps Black seniors living in the Beatties Ford Road corridor of west Charlotte combat systemic injustices.
The Charlotte Cafè Closes Its Doors After More Than 40 Years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A beloved local family restaurant in South Charlotte has closed its doors after more than 40 years in the community. The Charlotte Cafè at the Arboretum Shopping Center said Thursday would be its last day open for business. The Roupas family, which owns the cafè,...
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Lacey
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Lacey. Lacey is 5 years old and 55 pounds. She is affectionate, loving, and great in the car. If you are interested in adopting Lacey or any of the other...
Community Saving Christmas For Cherryville Family Who Lost Home In Fire Over The Weekend
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A single mother and her four children lost their home over the weekend. A fire destroyed their house in Cherryville. Clothes, food, even the kid’s Christmas gifts went up in flames. No one was home at the time. “I was on my way to work...
Union Co. School Board Votes To Start 2023 School Year Aug. 9
MONROE, N.C. – The Union County School Board is going rogue and not following state law when it comes to the school calendar. The board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to change the start of the school year, starting this coming year. Union County will now start school on August 9th. The board and the superintendent says the move helps with academic progress and is widely accepted by school staff and employees. Local business owners are not as widely accepting.
Sewage Spill In Lake Norman Results In Swimming Advisory
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Director issued a ‘swimming advisory’ for a portion of Lake Norman in Denver, NC. The advisory is in response to a leak of raw sewage into an unnamed cove on Lake Norman at 8287 Deep Water Lane. The advisory...
Christmas Travel Rush Begins Thursday At Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas travel begins Thursday at CLT. The Airport is expecting large crowds for the remainder of December through Monday, Jan. 2. In fact, the only slow days are forecasted to be Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve).
Natural Gas Service Slowly Being Restored In Stanly County
NORWOOD, N.C. – Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have restored natural gas service to approximately 650 customers as of 3 p.m. Thursday in Stanly County. A construction crew unaffiliated with Piedmont Natural Gas damaged a natural gas line near Oakboro, which interrupted service for about 3,000 Piedmont customers on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Piedmont Natural Gas has over 80 technicians across Stanly County relighting appliances and equipment throughout Thursday. Crews started with critical facilities, such as schools and hospitals, and then moved to neighborhoods.
