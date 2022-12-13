Read full article on original website
Related
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
aircargonews.net
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers
The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers. Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Criticizes 'Law & Order' and Dick Wolf for Unrealistic, Highly Favorable Portrayal of PoliceCBS' 'FBI' Franchise Scores Two-Year RenewalDick Wolf Launches International Format Distribution Division Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted...
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
helihub.com
Lilium releases Q3 Business Update
Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (“Lilium” or the “Company”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has released its Third Quarter Business Update. Lilium will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the update today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The details for the webcast, in addition to the Third Quarter Shareholder Letter, can be accessed on the Lilium investor relations website.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
fintechnexus.com
Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
CAR AND DRIVER
Hertz Car-Rental Company to Pay $168 Million in False-Arrest Settlements
Hertz has agreed to pay out $168 million in hundreds of customer settlements, following years of unfounded accusations of theft by the rental giant. The company claims that a faulty inventory system is to blame for rental vehicles being reported as stolen, which has led to customers being falsely arrested, detained, and even facing felony charges.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
salestechstar.com
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
Builder
Apartment Construction Is Forecasted to Support the Building Industry
According to new data from Research and Markets, the construction industry in the U.S. is expected to grow by 6.5% to reach $1,338,125 million in 2022, and the growth momentum is expected to continue through 2026 with a 5.5% compound annual growth rate. The report forecasts that construction output is expected to reach $1,658,038.6 million by 2026, which is largely supported by apartment construction.
beckerspayer.com
Health plan startup to offer nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic therapy coverage
Startup health plan Enthea has raised $2 million in seed funding and is preparing to launch the nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic-assisted therapy in dozens of markets next year. The funding round was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures and will support the launch of services in 40 markets by...
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Who’s pulling the strings?” – Amit Dua, SunTec Business Solutions; Aruna Bhalla, TSB and Paul Harrald, Curve in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
Banking, as a concept, has been fragmented, brought back together and is now being offered out to consumers via a new breed of super-apps. We asked TSB Bank, Curve, and SunTec Business Solutions who’s in control now as the industry moves towards a marketplace-based approach – banks, fintechs or Big Techs?
thebossmagazine.com
Telematics Makes Construction Equipment Management Easier
Telematics devices simplify construction equipment management, allowing site managers to easily track their equipment and automate oversight. Telematics uses telecommunications and informatics technologies to connect vehicles and equipment and provide insights about them. It opens up many new possibilities in construction, such as remote vehicle tracking, geofencing, equipment usage monitoring and equipment status checks.
Comments / 0