Emmaus, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Optimism running high for Warren Hills wrestlers

Coach: Dave Sbriscia (5th year, 62-19) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 18-4, 4-0 Skyland Valley Division, champs. North 2 Group 3 sectional champion. NJSIAA Group 3 runner-up Section: North 2 Group 3. District: 12 at Randolph. Region: 3 at West Orange. Twitter/social media: Instagram, warrenhillswrestling; Twitter: @WHR_Wrestling. Returning wrestlers: So....
WARREN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Week 15 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears predictions | Will Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields run wild in the Windy City?

PHILADELPHIA – For the Eagles (12-1) this season, the underlying theme has been reunions. So far, they have faced off against former Eagles coaches and players such as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Indianapolis Colts, the team Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be with, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s former first-round draft pick. All three games have resulted in wins, and the Eagles coaching staff will face another recognizable face Sunday when playing the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track

EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)

Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth

On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

