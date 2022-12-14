PHILADELPHIA – For the Eagles (12-1) this season, the underlying theme has been reunions. So far, they have faced off against former Eagles coaches and players such as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Indianapolis Colts, the team Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be with, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s former first-round draft pick. All three games have resulted in wins, and the Eagles coaching staff will face another recognizable face Sunday when playing the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO