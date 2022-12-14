Read full article on original website
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Catty wrestlers win numbers game against Southern Lehigh
Catasauqua’s 39-30 Colonial League wrestling victory at Southern Lehigh on Wednesday night truly was a “team win.”. The Rough Riders won only four of the 10 bouts contested. But, because they were able to field a competitor at every weight, they secured 18 team points when Southern Lehigh...
Optimism running high for Warren Hills wrestlers
Coach: Dave Sbriscia (5th year, 62-19) 2021-22 record, accomplishments if any: 18-4, 4-0 Skyland Valley Division, champs. North 2 Group 3 sectional champion. NJSIAA Group 3 runner-up Section: North 2 Group 3. District: 12 at Randolph. Region: 3 at West Orange. Twitter/social media: Instagram, warrenhillswrestling; Twitter: @WHR_Wrestling. Returning wrestlers: So....
Girls basketball rankings: Defending district champ off to strong start
The Parkland girls basketball team won District 11 Class 6A gold last season. The Trojans are off to an impressive start this year, winning games by 28, 29 and 46 points.
buckscountyherald.com
Central Bucks East seniors recognized for commitment to play collegiate sports
Choosing a college is a difficult choice for many student-athletes. It was an easy decision for Central Bucks East senior Elizabeth Gray, who will continue her softball career at Villanova University where she will major in biochemistry on the pre-med track. “Ever since I was in fifth grade, I was...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Joseph McFadden, Once Cardinal O’Hara’s President, Exchanged Basketball for the Priesthood
The eulogy for Bishop Joe McFadden could have opened in so many ways, writes Frank Fitzpatrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The former president of Cardinal O’Hara High School and a priest at St. Laurence in Highland Park, McFadden also had a brief but memorable tenure as Harrisburg’s bishop.
NFL Week 15 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Chicago Bears predictions | Will Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields run wild in the Windy City?
PHILADELPHIA – For the Eagles (12-1) this season, the underlying theme has been reunions. So far, they have faced off against former Eagles coaches and players such as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the Indianapolis Colts, the team Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be with, and wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s former first-round draft pick. All three games have resulted in wins, and the Eagles coaching staff will face another recognizable face Sunday when playing the Chicago Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon.
Pennridge Grad Making a Name for Herself as a Player in the National Women’s Soccer League
The Bucks County native has been a much-talked-about player since high school.Photo byJavier Fernandez Dussaq/ Washington Spirit. A Bucks County native and well-known athlete was recently resigned to her position in a major team on women’s professional soccer. Tom Moore wrote about the local player in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Eagles’ Darius Slay trolls Giants after blowout win
In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up from the 12th pick to the 10th with the Dallas Cowboys. And it paid off in the form of DeVonta Smith, a Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver out of Alabama. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cornerback Darius Slay is still...
‘No way’ Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is MVP, NFL analyst says
Here’s someone who’s not on the Jalen Hurts train. Amid conversation that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will run away with the MVP award, some analysts believe it isn’t his time. Chris Simms is one of them. The former NFL quarterback doesn’t think Hurts’ value is competitive when...
Philadelphia Eagles linemen belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album
The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata — with a little assist from some melodic teammates — have made...
Some schools have delayed starts as storm sticks around into morning
With Thursday’s storm not entirely over, some schools will open late on Friday. The Bangor Area School District will have a two-hour delay, its assistant superintendent said on Twitter. Pen Argyl Area School District has a two-hour delay, according to WFMZ. Faith Christian School in Roseto will have a...
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)
Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
Punch Out Games open doors as Lehigh Valley’s first board game cafe (PHOTOS)
A visitor to Punch Out Games might walk in ready to play a round of “Clue,” “Monopoly” or “The Game of Life,” but they’re just as likely to walk out singing the praises of “The Quacks of Quedlinberg” the board game version of “The Shining” and something called “Quelf.”
thevalleyledger.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth
On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
Nazareth Boy Scout who piloted food drive website earns Eagle Scout rank
A Nazareth-area Boy Scout who wanted to get people on their feet in the streets and hosting pop-up food and supply drives around the region received a reward for his good deed. Antonio Alessi launched PopUpFoodDrive.org, a supply drive starter website, this year in collaboration with the Nazareth Area Food...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 16-22)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That Built A Community,” Coopersburg Historical Society exhibit, through Dec. 31. Coopersburg Borough Hall, 5 N. Main St. By appointment. coopersburghistory@gmail.com. EASTON “Easton Nights...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
LehighValleyLive.com
