Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more. Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO