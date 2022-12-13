ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
The Independent

Five cars rented by Biden family burst into flames in Nantucket

Five cars rented by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail for his Thanksgiving weekend trip to Nantucket mysteriously burst into flames a day after he left, according to reports.Footage of the burned out rental vehicles in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport was obtained by the Nantucket Current.The local news site reported that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.Footage showed firefighters dampening down the smouldering remains of several vehicles including a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.In a statement, the...
NANTUCKET, MA
NBC Los Angeles

Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP

As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
New York Post

Betty White’s former LA home demolished

Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more.  Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident

Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
New York Post

John Travolta can’t offload $5M Maine mansion Kirstie Alley first showed him

Nearly two years trying, John Travolta is having a tough time selling his 20-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Maine. The star first listed the home in February 2021 — seven months following the death of his wife Kelly Preston. Located in Isleboro, Travolta has kept the initial $5 million price tag, despite a brief moment off the market. Travolta, 68, designed the home with Preston back in 1991, when they were just newlyweds. His late “Look Who’s Talking” co-star and fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley was the one who first showed them the property at the time. Spanning 10,830 square feet, the whimsical...
MAINE STATE
People

Hiker's Video Captures Terrifying Moment BASE Jumper Slams into Canyon Wall, Then Dangles from Cliff

Mitch Edwards used his cell phone to record the stomach-churning drama as a BASE jumper's parachute snags on rocks on the side of a cliff near Moab, Utah A family hiking in Utah witnessed a frightening scene when a BASE jumper leapt from the edge of a cliff, then slammed into a canyon wall hundreds of feet below — and was left dangling after his parachute got caught on the rocks. Mitch Edwards and his 12-year-old son Baron captured the stomach-churning drama on their cellphones as it unfolded amidst the 700-ft. red...
MOAB, UT
Autoweek.com

This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles

A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?

