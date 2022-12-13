Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident
"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
"Santa Clause" actor Tim Allen described his hospital visit to comedian Jay Leno after he suffered third-degree burns from his fire accident.
Jay Leno drove himself home to wife Mavis instead of the burn unit after his face became 'a wall of fire'
Jay Leno recounted the moments after he was burned in a gasoline fire, including driving himself home before going to the hospital.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Five cars rented by Biden family burst into flames in Nantucket
Five cars rented by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail for his Thanksgiving weekend trip to Nantucket mysteriously burst into flames a day after he left, according to reports.Footage of the burned out rental vehicles in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport was obtained by the Nantucket Current.The local news site reported that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.Footage showed firefighters dampening down the smouldering remains of several vehicles including a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.In a statement, the...
Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet
Singer Michael Jackson owned lots of cars, but this one is the one he owned the longest. The post Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP
As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.
Video shows mountain lion drag border collie from Northern California home
Some Sonoma County, California residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border […]
Betty White’s former LA home demolished
Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more. Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
Jay Leno hits cop car twice at first gig since fire accident
Maybe it’s time for this car buff to hire a driver and mechanic. Jay Leno hit a police vehicle multiple times as he pulled up to his comeback gig Sunday in California — more than two weeks after suffering third-degree burns while working on a classic car in his garage. The 72-year-old comic and classic car aficionado hit the tire of a police Jeep with the back right tire of his Tesla as he attempted to park in front of a Hermosa Beach comedy club, video shows. Leno then inexplicably backed up and collided with the car a second time. “You can just go,...
Motorist captures frightening scene on rain-slicked California highway
Authorities said wet roads contributed to three separate accidents in the same location Thursday night into Friday morning. But perhaps the most dramatic one was caught on video. Three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita, California, roughly within the span of nine hours amid rain-slicked...
John Travolta can’t offload $5M Maine mansion Kirstie Alley first showed him
Nearly two years trying, John Travolta is having a tough time selling his 20-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Maine. The star first listed the home in February 2021 — seven months following the death of his wife Kelly Preston. Located in Isleboro, Travolta has kept the initial $5 million price tag, despite a brief moment off the market. Travolta, 68, designed the home with Preston back in 1991, when they were just newlyweds. His late “Look Who’s Talking” co-star and fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley was the one who first showed them the property at the time. Spanning 10,830 square feet, the whimsical...
KCRA.com
Too good to be true: Man buys Rolls-Royce for $50k. CHP Yuba Sutter learns it was stolen
Imagine going to the DMV to register a Rolls-Royce you just paid for in cash, only to find out it was stolen. A man learned the hard way about a deal that seemed too good to be true. The California Highway Patrol, which is now looking into the scam, said...
TikTok star Ali Spice died in a car crash. The other driver was going the wrong way and fled the scene, police say.
Ali Spice, who had 919,000 followers on TikTok where she posted dances and fashion content, died on Sunday.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
Hiker's Video Captures Terrifying Moment BASE Jumper Slams into Canyon Wall, Then Dangles from Cliff
Mitch Edwards used his cell phone to record the stomach-churning drama as a BASE jumper's parachute snags on rocks on the side of a cliff near Moab, Utah A family hiking in Utah witnessed a frightening scene when a BASE jumper leapt from the edge of a cliff, then slammed into a canyon wall hundreds of feet below — and was left dangling after his parachute got caught on the rocks. Mitch Edwards and his 12-year-old son Baron captured the stomach-churning drama on their cellphones as it unfolded amidst the 700-ft. red...
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Comments / 0