Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Miller & Long Unveils New Website Marking 75 Years of Concrete Construction Success
BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Miller & Long Co., Inc., an award-winning structural concrete provider, today announced the launch of a new corporate website showcasing the company’s 75 years of expertise, innovation and success. Established in 1947, the company grew from a small operation into one of the largest concrete construction companies in the Mid-Atlantic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005305/en/ Celebrating 75 years in business, Miller & Long Co., Inc. to date has poured more than 20 million cubic yards of concrete and completed more than $8 billion in concrete construction projects. Many of these projects, such as the iconic 22-story Capital One worldwide headquarters tower in McLean, Va. (pictured above), form the modern skylines of the greater Washington, D.C. area. (Photo: Business Wire)
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wnav.com
Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado
Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
foxbaltimore.com
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
Washingtonian.com
Weird History: An Anthrax Lab in Chevy Chase DC
Imagine a Chevy Chase DC business and you might think of a low-key eatery or a historic movie theater. What might not come to mind: a bioweapons lab. But that’s precisely what Anton Dilger—an American surgeon born in Virginia who secretly worked for the German government—established in 1915 in his home on a leafy street in upper Northwest.
luxury-houses.net
Prioritizing Waterfront Views and Comfortable Living, This Turnkey Property Sales at $12.5M in Saint Michaels, MD
The Property in Saint Michaels is designed and built with unparalleled craftsmanship, as evidenced by the moldings, staircases, and woodwork throughout the residence, now available for sale. This home located at 7751 Rollyston Dr, Saint Michaels, Maryland; offering 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 13,617 square feet of living spaces. Call Doc Keane – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 202-944-5000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Saint Michaels.
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
Baltimore Times
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation
Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
testudotimes.com
MM 12.15: Four-star edge rusher Rico Walker commits to Maryland football
As the team awaits playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in a few weeks, Maryland football received a commitment from four-star class of 2023 edge rusher Rico Walker. Walker announced his commitment in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Walker, who is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No....
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Baltimore County
Imagine starting your car to go to work and you hear a loud rumbling noise coming from it. Then, you look underneath only to see the catalytic converter missing.
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
