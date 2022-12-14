ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

The Associated Press

Miller & Long Unveils New Website Marking 75 Years of Concrete Construction Success

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Miller & Long Co., Inc., an award-winning structural concrete provider, today announced the launch of a new corporate website showcasing the company’s 75 years of expertise, innovation and success. Established in 1947, the company grew from a small operation into one of the largest concrete construction companies in the Mid-Atlantic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005305/en/ Celebrating 75 years in business, Miller & Long Co., Inc. to date has poured more than 20 million cubic yards of concrete and completed more than $8 billion in concrete construction projects. Many of these projects, such as the iconic 22-story Capital One worldwide headquarters tower in McLean, Va. (pictured above), form the modern skylines of the greater Washington, D.C. area. (Photo: Business Wire)
BETHESDA, MD
wnav.com

Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado

Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washingtonian.com

Weird History: An Anthrax Lab in Chevy Chase DC

Imagine a Chevy Chase DC business and you might think of a low-key eatery or a historic movie theater. What might not come to mind: a bioweapons lab. But that’s precisely what Anton Dilger—an American surgeon born in Virginia who secretly worked for the German government—established in 1915 in his home on a leafy street in upper Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
luxury-houses.net

Prioritizing Waterfront Views and Comfortable Living, This Turnkey Property Sales at $12.5M in Saint Michaels, MD

The Property in Saint Michaels is designed and built with unparalleled craftsmanship, as evidenced by the moldings, staircases, and woodwork throughout the residence, now available for sale. This home located at 7751 Rollyston Dr, Saint Michaels, Maryland; offering 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 13,617 square feet of living spaces. Call Doc Keane – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 202-944-5000) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Saint Michaels.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
Baltimore Times

Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation

Bowie, Md. – Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to...
BOWIE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
WASHINGTON, DC
Lootpress

West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
CHARLES TOWN, WV

