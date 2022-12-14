Read full article on original website
Preston falls to Elkins, 54-30
KINGWOOD — A cold-shooting second half stifled the Preston Knights as they fell to the Elkins Tigers, 54-30, in Wednesday night’s high school girls’ basketball game at The Castle. After trailing by just six at the break, Preston went into a stretch of the second half where...
Oregon St. 73, Seattle 58
SEATTLE (7-2) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Udenyi 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 3-6 2-4 11, Tyson 1-10 1-3 4, Grigsby 5-14 2-2 14, Williamson 1-5 0-2 3, Schumacher 3-12 3-4 10, Rajkovic 2-2 2-2 7, Reiley 2-3 1-3 5. Totals 19-56 11-20 58.
Fields set to play for Bears against Eagles; Claypool out
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a practice this week because of an illness, while receiver Chase Claypool was ruled out due to a knee injury. Fields was a full participant in practice Friday...
Carolina Panthers settle failed practice site for $100M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge approved a bankruptcy settlement of about $100 million Friday over Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper's failed plan to build a practice facility for his NFL team in South Carolina. The deal will turn the land and the incomplete steel shell of what...
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets' 20-12 loss...
Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
