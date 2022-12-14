Read full article on original website
Jahmai Mashack thriving off increased confidence
Jahmai Mashack stepped into a corner three against Maryland with the shot clock winding down late in the second half and hit nothing but net to push the Tennessee lead back to five after the Terps cut the lead to two. It was a pivotal moment in the Vols knocking...
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
rockytopinsider.com
Highly Touted Junior College Lineman Includes Tennessee in Top Five
A highly-touted interior offensive lineman and Georgia native from the class of 2023, Keyshawn Blackstock, has officially dropped a Top 5 for his recruitment this week. Blackstock’s Top 5 includes Oregon, Tennessee, Southern California, Michigan State, and Oklahoma. The Covington, Georgia native played one year at Coffeyville Community College...
rockytopinsider.com
Nico Iamaleava Arrives In Knoxville, Shares Potential Tennessee Number
Five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava arrived in Knoxville Thursday to begin his college career. Iamaleava will go through bowl practice with Tennessee before enrolling in classes in January. Tennessee’s Orange Bowl practices begin Friday and a number of early enrollees — most notably Iamaleava — will be on campus to partake...
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Basketball Stands In Mid December Bracketology Update
After an early season loss against Colorado, Tennessee basketball has regained its footing winning eight consecutive games. The winning streak has catapulted Tennessee to No. 6 in the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s top 10 showdown at Arizona. The AP Poll isn’t the only place Tennessee is rising as...
Top247 LB Carter helps Tennessee move up in team recruiting rankings
With Early Signing Day for the 2023 class now just a week away, Tennessee entered Wednesday with a top-10 class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. But the Vols climbed even higher by landing a highly ranked, in-state player who was one of their top remaining targets. Tennessee moved...
WATE
ESPN’s Laura Rutledge shares her thoughts on Knoxville and the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an unforgettable football season by the Vols, it’s one all college football fans won’t forget as they gained national attention throughout the fall. One person that paid close attention to the SEC team was ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. She’s a reporter and host of ESPN’s weekday show NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Commit Bumped To Five-Star In Recent Rankings Updates
Tennessee commit Daevin Hobbs is moving up in the rankings. 247sports updated its player rankings Tuesday boosting Nico Iamaleava from the No. 3 player to the No. 2 player in the country. However, Iamaleava wasn’t the only Vol to jump in the recent rankings. North Carolina defensive lineman Daevin...
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy Natural Beauty and Privacy in this $5.1M Estate in Louisville, TN
The Estate in Louisville is a luxurious home located on a beautiful shoreline now available for sale. This home located at 4240 Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,542 square feet of living spaces. Call Debbie Elliott-Sexton (865-755-0108) – Alliance Sotheby’s International Realty (865-357-3232) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Louisville.
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
UTMC infectious disease doctor breaks down latest Tennessee flu report
The top infectious disease specialist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center reviewed the latest flu numbers from the state and explained what they show.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Tennessee
Food City’s newest “state-of-the-art” location in Alcoa, Tennessee, opened on Wednesday, replacing the grocer’s existing location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer announced. “We’re excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art Food City in Alcoa to serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president...
Former WATE Meteorologist Matt Hinkin spreads holiday cheer at 4 senior living centers in Knoxville
Former WATE 6 Storm Team meteorologist Matt Hinkin and the PJ Parkinson's Support group are singing Christmas carols Wednesday at Knoxville area senior care centers.
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
American Airlines to add direct flights from Knoxville to New York
McGhee-Tyson Airport will soon offer direct flights from East Tennessee to the Big Apple.
Colder temperatures may be enough for snow ahead of Christmas in Knoxville
Those looking for a white Christmas may be more hopeful as recent forecast models show that colder air comes to Knoxville on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
