Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Jahmai Mashack thriving off increased confidence

Jahmai Mashack stepped into a corner three against Maryland with the shot clock winding down late in the second half and hit nothing but net to push the Tennessee lead back to five after the Terps cut the lead to two. It was a pivotal moment in the Vols knocking...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Highly Touted Junior College Lineman Includes Tennessee in Top Five

A highly-touted interior offensive lineman and Georgia native from the class of 2023, Keyshawn Blackstock, has officially dropped a Top 5 for his recruitment this week. Blackstock’s Top 5 includes Oregon, Tennessee, Southern California, Michigan State, and Oklahoma. The Covington, Georgia native played one year at Coffeyville Community College...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Nico Iamaleava Arrives In Knoxville, Shares Potential Tennessee Number

Five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava arrived in Knoxville Thursday to begin his college career. Iamaleava will go through bowl practice with Tennessee before enrolling in classes in January. Tennessee’s Orange Bowl practices begin Friday and a number of early enrollees — most notably Iamaleava — will be on campus to partake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
TUCSON, AZ
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Basketball Stands In Mid December Bracketology Update

After an early season loss against Colorado, Tennessee basketball has regained its footing winning eight consecutive games. The winning streak has catapulted Tennessee to No. 6 in the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s top 10 showdown at Arizona. The AP Poll isn’t the only place Tennessee is rising as...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge shares her thoughts on Knoxville and the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an unforgettable football season by the Vols, it’s one all college football fans won’t forget as they gained national attention throughout the fall. One person that paid close attention to the SEC team was ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. She’s a reporter and host of ESPN’s weekday show NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Commit Bumped To Five-Star In Recent Rankings Updates

Tennessee commit Daevin Hobbs is moving up in the rankings. 247sports updated its player rankings Tuesday boosting Nico Iamaleava from the No. 3 player to the No. 2 player in the country. However, Iamaleava wasn’t the only Vol to jump in the recent rankings. North Carolina defensive lineman Daevin...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77

Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Natural Beauty and Privacy in this $5.1M Estate in Louisville, TN

The Estate in Louisville is a luxurious home located on a beautiful shoreline now available for sale. This home located at 4240 Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,542 square feet of living spaces. Call Debbie Elliott-Sexton (865-755-0108) – Alliance Sotheby’s International Realty (865-357-3232) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City opens new store in Tennessee

Food City’s newest “state-of-the-art” location in Alcoa, Tennessee, opened on Wednesday, replacing the grocer’s existing location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer announced. “We’re excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art Food City in Alcoa to serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
