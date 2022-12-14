ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New plan for BCPSS students gives them 3 snow days, the rest are virtual

By Ashley James
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vozp_0jhjUTVp00

When the weather outside is frightful will your kid's days off be delightful?

The Baltimore City Public School Board held their last meeting of the year this evening and voted on a new plan for snow days.

As a kid, when you hear the word snow you think no school, time with friends building snowmen, throwing snowballs and sipping hot chocolate.

Well those days are about to be less, as the board passed a new plan to implement virtual learning during snow days.

That motion passed with eight in favor, one opposed and one absent.

The Maryland Department of Education proposed using snow days as virtual learning days to the Maryland Public School System, limiting the amount of days off from school when severe weather hits.

The new proposal will allow for schools to use three days as traditional "snow days," having no school.

If the weather calls for districts to close for more "snow days" those will be virtual up to eight days granted by the state.

But those days will have to be made up at the end of the school year in June.

Some parents are happy about approval for virtual learning so kids don't fall behind.

"It makes sense to me cause I mean, safety first and I mean it makes more sense because they'll have as many school days being able to still learn at home,” said Kenneth Johns, whose child attends Baltimore City Public School.

The pandemic gave new light to how children learn, giving opportunity to move the classroom to home.

It also opened up the options for learning at home when other situations call for it, like snow.

But some students feel bringing back virtual learning is not a good idea.

"Mental health is something important and I feel like being in a virtual setting, being cooped up in your room is not ideal for actually learning certain subjects such as math, science things like that. So, I don't think that going back to virtual after those three days would be ideal,” said Trinity Edwards, 12th grader at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Virtual snow days will be four hours, starting at 9 in the morning and ending at 1:00 p.m.

Attendance will be taken for students and also teachers.

If a student is unable to attend, school officials say it will not impact their grade. There will be opportunities for students to make up work outside the virtual learning day.

School officials say the technology part will still need to be worked out.

Baltimore City Public Schools will be launching community input starting Wednesday, as they are looking to implement this for this school year.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition

BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Dec. 15 inclement weather update: delayed opening, parking changes

Towson University will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to forecasted inclement weather, the university announced Wednesday. The university said that in-person final exams previously scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday will instead be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Virtual exams scheduled for before 10 a.m. will start on time, as scheduled.
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Public Schools to open two hours late on Thursday

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will open two hours late on Thursday, December 15, 2022, due to expected inclement weather. Morning Prekindergarten classes are cancelled. All school administrative offices and central offices will open on a two-hour delay. BCPS will re-evaluate road conditions and...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions

BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
MARYLAND STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Stimulus Money is Coming for Christmas

A one-time bonus worth $1,000 Stimulus money will be given away to Anne Arundel County Public School employees in Maryland. Christmas came so early for the employees of Anne Arundel County Public School since they will be receiving $1,000 Stimulus money in five days. The bonus is dedicated to the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy