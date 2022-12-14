Read full article on original website
Related
‘I’m going to kill you:’ Suspect accused of kicking police officer with high heel
A woman faces multiple charges and is suspected of kicking a police officer in the leg with her high heel, vandalizing a police vehicle and resisting arrest.
Photos released by HPD of suspected shooter, 2 persons of interest in man's murder outside apartment
We now know what the suspect and two persons of interest look like in a shooting at a South Loop apartment complex where HPD says another man died months earlier.
Colorado police officers indicted for murder after shooting man who called 911
Two Colorado police officers were indicted and fired for the murder of a 22-year-old man armed with a knife who had called 911 for roadside assistance.Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen, 29, and Kyle Gould, 36, were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday in relation to the murder of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum’s office.Mr Buen was charged with second degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment, while Mr Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, according to online court records, CNN reported.The charges against the former Colorado law...
Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul
A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man who authorities say displayed a handgun as officers were trying to arrest him, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun, before the call ended abruptly. The man ran away before officers arrived. According to a statement from police, officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand. When they saw him appear to attempt a carjacking, officers drove up to the man and police...
Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say
The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help.Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49, were identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as relatives of the man accused of bludgeoning Clarissa Winchester to death in early November. Tyler Wilkins, identified in local news reports as Winchester’s boyfriend and the father of her baby, has already been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping for...
New York man who attempted to pass a bag of Cheez Doodles off as meth arrested after police say he dragged an informant across the road with his car during a sting
Laquan Pierrelouis dragged the informant with his car during an attempt to flee after the informant demanded actual methamphetamine from the dealer.
'He did nothing wrong': Family of Texas entrepreneur fatally shot by police say he was defending his home
A tech entrepreneur in Texas wasn’t given ample time to drop a rifle he was carrying on his own front porch before he was fatally shot by police last month, his devastated family told NBC News. Rajan “Raj” Moonesinghe, 33, had returned from a trip and suspected his home...
A FedEx driver who previously drove for Uber has been arrested in the death of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police say
Strand was abducted from her driveway on Nov. 30 by Tanner Horner, who was delivering a package to her house, according to police.
Officer gets less than 2 years for killing unarmed Black man
A judge on Thursday sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11½ to 23 months in prison in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist, far less than the decades behind bars he potentially faced.Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. six seconds after arriving on the scene as Plowden sat on a sidewalk upon crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He was fired from the department months later.Ruch, 34, was charged in 2020 and convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum...
Cops Paralyzed a Black Man When They Arrested Him. They’re Finally Getting Charged.
The five New Haven Police Department police officers who were part of the arrest and transport that left a Black man paralyzed from the chest down in June will face misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges, Connecticut state prosecutors announced Monday. The charges against officers Oscar Diaz, Jocelyn Lavandier, Ronald Pressley, Luis...
iheart.com
Elderly Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt By Alleged Dating App Predator
A 79-year-old woman managed to escape after a Wisconsin man linked to the deaths of two women kidnapped her. Authorities said that the victim was at a restaurant when she was approached by Timothy Luther Olson Jr., who identified himself as Mario. He asked if she wanted to join him for a drink, and she declined.
Former police officer accused of 'catfishing' teen before killing her family, police say
(CNN) -- A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California, after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release. The ex-cop was identified as Austin Lee Edwards, 28, of...
Tennessee officers won't face charges for violent arrest
A district attorney says a grand jury has declined to indict police officers after an investigation by Tennessee's state police agency into the violent arrest of a Black man for alleged traffic violations
A newly unsealed affidavit details the clues that led investigators to the suspect in Delphi teen girl killings
A .40 caliber unspent round that was found near the bodies of two teen Indiana girls was tied to suspect Richard Allen, who was arrested last month in connection with the killings, according to a probable cause affidavit.
AOL Corp
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and accused of kidnapping and murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Admits To Stealing $345 From Dead Woman’s Hotel Room
A former police officer in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft he committed while on-duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, formerly a Sapulpa, police officer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement
Met Police officer charged with false imprisonment of woman in her 20s and suspended from the force
A MET officer who has been charged with false imprisonment and assault on a woman in her 20s has been suspended. PC Sam Grigg allegedly kept a young woman against her will and assaulted her at a house in Twickenham on Friday December 2. She is believed to be known...
Comments / 0