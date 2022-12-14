ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Colorado police officers indicted for murder after shooting man who called 911

Two Colorado police officers were indicted and fired for the murder of a 22-year-old man armed with a knife who had called 911 for roadside assistance.Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen, 29, and Kyle Gould, 36, were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday in relation to the murder of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum’s office.Mr Buen was charged with second degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment, while Mr Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, according to online court records, CNN reported.The charges against the former Colorado law...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man who authorities say displayed a handgun as officers were trying to arrest him, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun, before the call ended abruptly. The man ran away before officers arrived. According to a statement from police, officers saw the man running with a gun in his hand. When they saw him appear to attempt a carjacking, officers drove up to the man and police...
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say

The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help.Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49, were identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as relatives of the man accused of bludgeoning Clarissa Winchester to death in early November. Tyler Wilkins, identified in local news reports as Winchester’s boyfriend and the father of her baby, has already been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Officer gets less than 2 years for killing unarmed Black man

A judge on Thursday sentenced a white Philadelphia police officer to 11½ to 23 months in prison in the 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist, far less than the decades behind bars he potentially faced.Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed 25-year-old Dennis Plowden Jr. six seconds after arriving on the scene as Plowden sat on a sidewalk upon crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He was fired from the department months later.Ruch, 34, was charged in 2020 and convicted in September of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge. The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Elderly Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt By Alleged Dating App Predator

A 79-year-old woman managed to escape after a Wisconsin man linked to the deaths of two women kidnapped her. Authorities said that the victim was at a restaurant when she was approached by Timothy Luther Olson Jr., who identified himself as Mario. He asked if she wanted to join him for a drink, and she declined.
WISCONSIN STATE

