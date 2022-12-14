Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been fined more than $36,000 by the NFL for his blowout with an official prior to catching a career-best three touchdown passes against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. A person with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to The Associated Press reports that Jeudy had been levied unsportsmanlike conduct fines of $23,020 for contact with line judge Tripp Sutter, and $13,461 for removing his helmet on the field prior to his confrontation with the official. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t announce fines. Jeudy was angry that no flag was thrown on a play late in the second quarter that he felt should have drawn a defensive holding call. He ripped off his helmet and bumped into Sutter while hollering at him before retreating to the sideline. Jeudy wasn’t flagged or ejected for his actions, but the officiating crew brought it up to Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who said he didn’t see the bump but quickly addressed it with his receiver.

