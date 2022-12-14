ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 7, Day: 15, Year: 10

(Month: seven; Day: fifteen; Year: ten)

The Associated Press

NJ casino revenue up 4% in Nov., trails pre-pandemic levels

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine casinos collectively took in $214.5 million from in-person gamblers, an increase of 3.7% from Nov. 2021. But only two won more money last month from these customers than they did in Nov. 2019, a source of continuing concern for the industry. “Gross gaming revenues earned from slots, table games and poker have struggled in recent months to meet 2019 revenue levels,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic

BOSTON (AP) — A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on a federal charge that he threatened a doctor at a clinic who works with gender nonconforming children, the Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says. Court documents say that on Aug. 31, after social media accounts began sharing misinformation, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and and left a voice mail that included a string of profanities and threatening comments targeting one of the center’s affiliated doctors. The indictment on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication was handed down on Thursday. If convicted, the defendant could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $250,000. The man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and released on bond. He’s due in court in Boston on Dec. 22.
COMFORT, TX
The Associated Press

Massachusetts to adopt cannabis-impaired driver's education

BOSTON (AP) — Beginning next month, Massachusetts will adopt a curriculum designed to educate teens on the risks of driving while under the influence of cannabis. Under the program, as of Jan. 1, Massachusetts will become the first state that has legalized the recreational use of marijuana to adopt the curriculum designed by AAA Northeast, according to the state Registry of Motor Vehicles. The current driver education curriculum addressing impaired driving will be updated to include information on cannabis, such as how tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the active chemical in marijuana — affects cognition, vision, reaction time, and perception of time and distance. The new curriculum is targeted at the first generation of driver education students to be licensed since recreational cannabis became legal in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
The Associated Press

Officials: NC deputy killed in hit-and-run crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, but was found nearby. The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said. Officials identified the deputy who was killed as Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 24. Bolanos-Anavisca started his career with the sheriff’s office in November 2020. He was assigned to the “C” platoon and previously served as a school resource officer at Hope Mills Middle School. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Transportation workers find human heart in salt pile

MCEWEN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human heart in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility. Workers at the facility in McEwen were making preparations for inclement weather Thursday when they came across something unusual that was later confirmed to be a human heart, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said. Officers were searching other salt piles at the facility Friday. The organ was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Nashville, where testing of tissue samples confirmed that it was an adult male human heart, Davis said. The heart had been dehydrated by the salt and it was unclear how long it had been there, he said. Davis told WKRN-TV in Nashville that the facility was being treated as a crime scene. He encouraged anyone who thinks they might have information about what might have happened to reach out to TBI or the sheriff’s office.
MCEWEN, TN
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don’t need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The result: blistering criticism and tense confrontations at county board meetings in some parts of Michigan. Critics had pleaded with elected commissioners to intervene, carrying signs that said, “Our Kids Our Choice” and “Parents Know Best!” There is nothing in state law that “requires a local health officer to give notice, allow comment or obtain approval by a board of commissioners before issuing an order,” appeals court Judge Jane Markey wrote in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Judge to halt provision making California gun suits costlier

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block part of a new California measure that critics say was designed to make it nearly impossible to challenge the state’s gun laws in court. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he plans to issue an injunction because the law would force people who challenge any of California’s famously restrictive gun laws to pay the government’s legal fees if they lose. Benitez said this would have a “chilling effect” on the public’s right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for expensive legal fees. “I can’t think of anything more tyrannical,” Benitez said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes effect in 2024, lets pet shops work instead with shelters to offer rescued or abandoned animals up for adoption. “This is a very big deal. New York tends to be a big purchaser and profiteer of these mills, and we are trying to cut off the demand at a retail level,” said Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Democrat. He added that the puppy mill industry treats animals “like commodities” and said “there is no pet store not affected.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

