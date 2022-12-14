ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Houston takes part in decompressing migrant surge in El Paso ahead of Title 42 end date

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

A major surge of migrants that began over the weekend is prompting a swift and heavy response from officials in the El Paso area. Swarms of people are pleading their case for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, as Title 42 is scheduled to be repealed on Dec. 21. The influx is straining local resources, including transportation, local shelters, and nonprofit organizations.

RELATED: What is Title 42? How will it impact the Texas-Mexico border?

For many migrants, advocates said the incredibly dangerous journey from their native country to the U.S. is done out of very dire circumstances. Some can be a matter of life or death.

"These are people who are fleeing violence in their home country. For a lot of them, this is a difficult journey that has taken over a month. Along the journey, they've had plenty of hardships. Not only including what they're fleeing from home, but some who have been extorted by corrupt officials," Patrick Giuliani, communication specialist and policy lead at
Hope Border Institute, said.

According to a statement from the U.S. Border Patrol, the El Paso sector experienced a significant surge over the weekend, with a three-day average of 2,460 daily crossings. Most of them have been from Nicaragua, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and Venezuela. The average was 2,150 since the beginning of December and between 1,700 and 1,800 per day in November.

City officials with El Paso said the influx of migrants impacts the area all around. Their small airport and bus system will already be busy with holiday travel, and arranging same-day travel for migrants will be difficult. Shelters and nonprofit organizations are hitting capacity during the winter months.

"Cold weather, snow flurries overnight. Our normal static homeless population is looking for a place to get into, and we're utilizing those shelters for migrants as well. So it does put that added strain," Mario D'Agostino, El Paso's deputy city manager for public safety, said.

However, responding to migrant surges is nothing new for agencies in the area, and it's something elected officials feel like they're better prepared for after past influxes.

Robert Cortinas, who is El Paso's chief financial officer, said in a media conference call Tuesday that the city has spent approximately $9.5 million in relation to the migrant crisis since July. They've received $2 million in funding upfront from FEMA and received word that an additional $3.8 million will be awarded in the future.

WATCH: How Houston's helping decompress border crossings before Title 42 end

Swarms of people pleading their case for asylum at the border, as Title 42 is scheduled to be repealed. The influx is straining resources, but this is what Houston is assisting with.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said a crucial part of handling this situation is collaborating and coordinating with surrounding NGOs and municipalities on decompression. He told ABC13 that each day, about 50 migrants are being transported to the Houston area.

"They (migrants) are able to get their flights almost 65 to 75% cheaper. We had one example of a migrant going from El Paso to Atlanta. It was about $800. But flying out of Houston, it was $125. When you make a call to their sponsor, the chance that they're going to pay for the (migrant's) flight is much higher when the cost is lower. We can move people out a lot quicker that way," Samaniego said.

READ ALSO: Surge in border crossings may send some migrants to Harris County courts

Giuliani said advocacy groups like the Hope Border Institute are coordinating with community organizations to find spaces where they can open temporary housing for migrants, whether it's gyms or churches. They're also collecting necessities such as winter clothing and food for those who are under provision releases, helping them fund transportation to their destinations, and contacting family and friends throughout the country.

On Monday, the El Paso County commission approved $1 million to the local rescue mission to provide more beds in the meantime. Commissioner David Stout said that currently, the Department of Homeland Security is releasing upwards of 1,000 people a day. The county is handling about 600 daily transfers of migrants and outsourcing personnel for their operations. But they anticipate that the demand will just grow with the end of Title 42.

"We are in the process of looking for a larger facility because we know that Title 42 may end here soon, and we want to be ready for that. We've submitted requests to FEMA, to the federal government for $32 million for the next year to chiefly cover the cost of the operations at the processing center as well as increased shelter capacity," Stout said.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Austin

Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release

AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Migrants flown from Texas to Massachusetts sue “Perla,” who recruited them for flights

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Boston-based law firm suing Florida’s governor for his scheme to transport asylum-seekers from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses has added Perla Huerta — the San Antonio woman accused of recruiting the migrants — as a defendant in its class-action lawsuit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Associated Press

FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who said he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades from an FBI informant, according to charges filed this week. River William Smith, who also expressed interest in joining neo-Nazi paramilitary groups and fired an AK-47-style rifle in his home in 2019 faces federal weapons charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. FBI agents arrested the 20-year-old man on Wednesday...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Jalyn Smoot

Governor Abbott sends another bus of migrants to VP Kamala Harris’ D.C residence, invites her to visit the Texas border

TEXAS - Gov. Abbott has sent roughly 300 migrants to vice president Kamala Harris’ home and doesn’t plan to stop soon. For months, Gov. Abbott has overseen a state-funded program that buses migrants to various cities around the United States. In September, this initiative sparked national outrage when Governor Abbott bused migrants directly to the residence of VP Kamala Harris.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy