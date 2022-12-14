ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

townbroadcast.com

Leighton Township to take over old school site Dec. 26

The Leighton Township Board plans to take possession of the former Happy Camper business Dec. 26 after the current occupant of the old Moline Elementary School vacates the building Dec. 22. The board, which used $650,000 in federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to buy the old school from...
MOLINE, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin Township losing three officials at end of year

Martin Township will lose three local officials at the beginning of next year. Township Clerk Rachelle Smit submitted her resignation Wednesday evening to the Township Board after serving for seven years. She will begin her new job as state representative from the 43rd District after winning the general election Nov. 8.
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Plan Commission did the right thing in weed hearing

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. The public hearings Tuesday night at the Wayland City Planning Commission were disappointing, mostly for three huge reasons. The first reason could be summed up in three quotes: “That ship has...
WAYLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Fennville owns up to past mistakes, parking lot controversy

Fennville Mayor Dan Rastall took to social media to comment on recent discoveries that have given the city “a black eye,” saying residents were owed an explanation about the financial chaos and record-keeping errors that have come to light this year. “We feel it’s better to be transparent...
FENNVILLE, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers

Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
KENT COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing

From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKRC

Frustrated homeowners speak out against nearby marijuana fields

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — Frustration and concern for homeowners in Penn Township, Michigan who spoke again to board members on what they say is an overwhelmingly strong marijuana odor. WSBT first told you about this problem caused by nearby pot fields back in October. Monday night, the township...
CASS COUNTY, MI

