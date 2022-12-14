Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Leighton Township to take over old school site Dec. 26
The Leighton Township Board plans to take possession of the former Happy Camper business Dec. 26 after the current occupant of the old Moline Elementary School vacates the building Dec. 22. The board, which used $650,000 in federal America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to buy the old school from...
townbroadcast.com
Martin Township losing three officials at end of year
Martin Township will lose three local officials at the beginning of next year. Township Clerk Rachelle Smit submitted her resignation Wednesday evening to the Township Board after serving for seven years. She will begin her new job as state representative from the 43rd District after winning the general election Nov. 8.
townbroadcast.com
Plan Commission did the right thing in weed hearing
ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. The public hearings Tuesday night at the Wayland City Planning Commission were disappointing, mostly for three huge reasons. The first reason could be summed up in three quotes: “That ship has...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fennville owns up to past mistakes, parking lot controversy
Fennville Mayor Dan Rastall took to social media to comment on recent discoveries that have given the city “a black eye,” saying residents were owed an explanation about the financial chaos and record-keeping errors that have come to light this year. “We feel it’s better to be transparent...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers
Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
Fox17
Development proposals requested for city-owned property in SW Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to offer input on how a Grand Rapids-owned property on the southwest side should be developed. The property in question is located on 1350 Cesar E. Chavez Ave, city officials say. We’re told the property lies in the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood...
Draft panhandling, sitting ordinances would criminalize homelessness, residents tell city leaders
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – More than a dozen people Tuesday evening took aim at a pair of ordinances proposed by the Grand Rapids Chamber, saying the draft rules would effectively criminalize homelessness. “While these ordinances claim to not criminalize homelessness or panhandling, there’s virtually no way to enforce such...
lansingcitypulse.com
1018 E. Mount Hope Ave., Lansing
From the front, 1018 Mt. Hope Ave. looks respectable enough. But if you swing around on Alpha Street, you’ll see what residents facing the back of the building see: derelict, damaged vehicles sitting in waist-high grass and weeds. At least one has a flat tire. Under the back stairs is a pile of wood and other debris.
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures returning to Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Lane and exit closures return to U.S. 31 in Grand Haven overnight Thursday. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
What’s being built off U.S. 31 near the airport? Somewhere you could live
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A manufactured home community is under development near the Muskegon County Airport and next to U.S. 31. Ellis Landing will be a 47-unit community featuring a dog park, playground and 3-bedroom homes. Visible from southbound U.S. 31, the community is located on Ellis Road where...
Plan could address 17.5% of Kent Co. affordable housing needs
As affordable housing continues to be an issue across West Michigan, those on the front lines say it’s only getting worse.
Grand Haven plans to draw more businesses to city's east end
"We saw the piece of property, we saw the promise that it had, so it made us extra excited to be over here," said Sarah Smiddy, owner of 321 Wellness gym in Grand Haven.
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Electrical issue caused fire at Kalamazoo County manufacturing plant, marshal says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A fire at a commercial building was caused by an electrical issue a fire official has ruled. A fire started at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, the morning of Dec. 12. The fire was caused by electrical issues, Comstock Township Fire Marshal Mike Kessler said.
Kalamazoo business brings in financial author to help employees with money
Inflation reached a 40-year high this year according to numbers released by the U.S. Labor Department.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
WKRC
Frustrated homeowners speak out against nearby marijuana fields
PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — Frustration and concern for homeowners in Penn Township, Michigan who spoke again to board members on what they say is an overwhelmingly strong marijuana odor. WSBT first told you about this problem caused by nearby pot fields back in October. Monday night, the township...
