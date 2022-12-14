ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of having improper conduct with student and placed on administrative leave

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0jhjSiaa00 Law enforcement is investigating a Cypress Fairbanks ISD employee after allegations of improper conduct with a student, according to the school district.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Tuesday, Cy-Fair ISD confirmed that Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave from his position at Cypress Woods High School.

The district said in a statement to Eyewitness News that school administration was made aware of the allegations on Friday.

Bradford is listed as a freshman coach for the football team on the high school's website .

Details surrounding the investigation into Bradford were not immediately known.

"Mr. Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2022, pending a complete investigation by law enforcement, after Cypress Woods High School administration was made aware of allegations of improper conduct with a student," the district said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

TSU police chief on leave over fraud allegations

Texas Southern University has placed police chief Mary Young on administrative leave with pay amid fraud allegations. According to court documents, TSU alleges that Young, “committed fraud against the university by implementing and sanctioning an overtime and payroll abuse scheme that cost the university and taxpayers thousands of dollars in officer hours that were not actually worked.”
HOUSTON, TX
katyisd.org

Names Proposed for Katy ISD’s New Elementary Schools

During Katy ISD’s December Board meeting, two separate Naming Advisory Committees for Elementary Schools 45 and 46 proposed naming the District’s newest elementary schools after former educators and District leaders who continue contributing to the Katy ISD family. David and Terri Youngblood were recommended as the namesakes for Elementary 45 and Russell and Cindie Faldyn for Elementary 46.
KATY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy school students come together as censorship of LGBTQ+ voices ramps up

In October, students at Katy ISD pushed school officials to lift filters blocking websites with LGBTQ+ resources in some of its high schools. We’re keeping up with those students as they navigate a school year fraught with book bans and other censorship. Have a story? We'd love to hear...
KATY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy