Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of having improper conduct with student and placed on administrative leave
Law enforcement is investigating a Cypress Fairbanks ISD employee after allegations of improper conduct with a student, according to the school district. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. On Tuesday, Cy-Fair ISD confirmed that Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave from his position at Cypress Woods High School. The district said in a statement to Eyewitness News that school administration was made aware of the allegations on Friday. Bradford is listed as a freshman coach for the football team on the high school's website . Details surrounding the investigation into Bradford were not immediately known. "Mr. Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2022, pending a complete investigation by law enforcement, after Cypress Woods High School administration was made aware of allegations of improper conduct with a student," the district said.
