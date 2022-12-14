Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of having improper conduct with student and placed on administrative leave

Law enforcement is investigating a Cypress Fairbanks ISD employee after allegations of improper conduct with a student, according to the school district.

On Tuesday, Cy-Fair ISD confirmed that Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave from his position at Cypress Woods High School.

The district said in a statement to Eyewitness News that school administration was made aware of the allegations on Friday.

Bradford is listed as a freshman coach for the football team on the high school's website

Details surrounding the investigation into Bradford were not immediately known.

"Mr. Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 9, 2022, pending a complete investigation by law enforcement, after Cypress Woods High School administration was made aware of allegations of improper conduct with a student," the district said.