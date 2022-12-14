Read full article on original website
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
New information on flu shots timing and effect on heart conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already. There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it. When […]
Dept. of Public Health announces first pediatric flu death in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first pediatric death in the state due to the flu has been reported. The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed that a child between the ages of 0 to 9 from New Haven County died in December. “The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very […]
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
'Billy's Law' gives Waterbury family hope for cold case closure
WATERBURY, Conn. — A bill is sitting on President Biden’s desk awaiting signature that has its roots here in Connecticut. It’s tied to a nearly 20-year-old cold case homicide in Waterbury and it aims to help both law enforcement and families find closure. Senate Bill 5230 passed...
Package 'Grinch' out to steal Christmas across Connecticut: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — It’s supposed to be the season of giving, but for many it ends up being the season of stealing. Package thefts are peaking right now and a notorious thief is still on the loose. “So I’m like OK so he just stole our stuff,” exclaimed...
Embracing the cold weather in Cornwall ahead of nor'easter
CORNWALL, Conn. — A winter weather system that is moving into Connecticut is creating high hopes for ski enthusiasts at the higher elevations in the state’s northwest corner. The staff at Mohawk Mountain has their fingers crossed that a new round of snow will make its way to...
Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement”
Connecticut's quasi-public trash agency faces an FOI hearing over an executive session that resulted in a $2.4 million contract extension. The post Connecticut trash agency faces FOI Commission over “secret contract enhancement” appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
'We must do more' | Sandy Hook victims honored with call to action
NEW HAVEN, Conn — 10 years have passed since one of the most difficult days in Connecticut's history. 20 children and six educators were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. "I'm a father of a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old daughter, and I...
String of robberies in New Haven County believed to be connected
MERIDEN, Conn. — Three juveniles are in the Bridgeport Detention Center after police said they may be connected to a string of robberies happening Monday in New Haven County. Hamden, Wallingford, and Meriden police all said they got hit with robberies within hours of one another, and they believe...
Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County
Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
Eyewitness News
Norfolk is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Around 7 a.m. in Norfolk, it started to look that that was going to come to fruition. “Well if you know what our town motto is, it’s...
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
Hartford HealthCare donates laptops for youth members to refurbish for community
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced a new partnership Tuesday with Hartford HealthCare: the non-profit organization Our Piece of the Pie, the Hartford Youth Service Corps, and the city to refurbish used laptops to distribute for free to community members next year. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150...
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
A Secret Santa project brings more light to Gaylord Hospital
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Secret Santa project at Gaylord Hospital is making spirits bright for dozens and dozens of patients there. A recently released Gaylord Hospital patient decided to make it her mission to offer two-foot-tall Christmas trees to her fellow patients. “It all started with one of the...
Comments / 5