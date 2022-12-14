ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Embracing the cold weather in Cornwall ahead of nor'easter

CORNWALL, Conn. — A winter weather system that is moving into Connecticut is creating high hopes for ski enthusiasts at the higher elevations in the state’s northwest corner. The staff at Mohawk Mountain has their fingers crossed that a new round of snow will make its way to...
CORNWALL, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut Children's opens new specialty care center in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. — Connecticut Children's is expanding its specialty health care services to Westport, officially opening the new location on Thursday. The Connecticut Children’s Westport Specialty Care Center is on 191 Post Road West, offering 30,000 square feet of space to take care of an additional 20,000 children. In the years to come, around 40,000 children are expected to be seen a year at the new Westport location.
WESTPORT, CT
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!. If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here. Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Norfolk is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. Around 7 a.m. in Norfolk, it started to look that that was going to come to fruition. “Well if you know what our town motto is, it’s...
NORFOLK, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

A Secret Santa project brings more light to Gaylord Hospital

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Secret Santa project at Gaylord Hospital is making spirits bright for dozens and dozens of patients there. A recently released Gaylord Hospital patient decided to make it her mission to offer two-foot-tall Christmas trees to her fellow patients. “It all started with one of the...
WALLINGFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford local news

