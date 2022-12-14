Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
WSYX ABC6
Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus organization partners with DoorDash to deliver free hygiene products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus organization joined forces with a popular food delivery service to ensure families have the essentials. The organization, God's Hygiene, is founded by a woman who knows what it's like to not have basic hygiene products when growing up. "I did not have pen...
WSYX ABC6
18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
WSYX ABC6
Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
WSYX ABC6
DeWine ready to veto bill barring Columbus from outlawing flavored cigarettes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appears primed to veto a bill just passed by the state legislature that would prohibit cities like Columbus from regulating tobacco. DeWine told ABC 6 On Your Side he supports the Columbus ordinance passed Monday banning the sale of flavored tobacco...
WSYX ABC6
City Attorney: Ohio lawmakers give 'a lot of lip service' but do nothing about gun safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders are accusing state officials of dancing around a court decision regarding what they call “common-sense” gun laws. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court to block several gun safety measures passed by Columbus City Council.
WSYX ABC6
Friends remember expectant father who was gunned down trying to stop robbery in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is trying to identify a gunman who opened fire and killed a Columbus man outside a Hilltop gas station during an apparent robbery. "It really hit my heart," Madison Saladino said as she talked about her former co-worker and friend...
WSYX ABC6
Parents and school board members react to Ohio Board of Ed. passing LGBTQ+ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Board of Education voted to pass a resolution that opposes the federal government's proposed expansion of Title IX to protect LGBTQ+ students. The first version of the resolution was introduced in September and board members have heard from people both in support and...
WSYX ABC6
Curriculum criticized in school board review of CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced her retirement months into her new contract, ABC 6 obtained some of her latest reviews by the school board. The latest review the district sent us was from the 2021-22 school year.
WSYX ABC6
Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
WSYX ABC6
Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
WSYX ABC6
Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus
The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
WSYX ABC6
Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
WSYX ABC6
Man mistakenly released from jail identified as possible suspect in deadly Sunoco shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was recently mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail has been identified as a possible suspect in a deadly gas station shooting that happened Tuesday night. Detectives said they identified David Johnson III through security video. He is believed to be involved...
WSYX ABC6
Creating a bold new looks for your next holiday event without going overboard
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Adding a touch of glam while getting dressed for your next big event, you may want to go all out for your holiday look! Owner of Skin Perfect Spas, Jaclyn Peresetsky joins Good Day Columbus with three examples to test out and how to avoid adding too much.
WSYX ABC6
Phantom Fireworks assure safety a top priority ahead of Grove City opening doors
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — Residents in Grove City continue to have growing concerns after another fireworks fire erupted in Florida earlier this month. Some neighbors are fearful of a similar situation happening in their area as Phantom Fireworks is set to open along Buckeye Place in 2023. "It's...
WSYX ABC6
Police release video of Sheetz shooting that killed innocent 21-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released several videos from a northeast Columbus gas station shootout that killed a 21-year-old man in October. Kevin Sobnosky, a college student at Youngstown State, was killed in the crossfire that happened on Oct. 31 just before 4 a.m. Police said eight men...
WSYX ABC6
Procession held for Wyandot County deputy killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of law enforcement cruisers lined the streets of Columbus Thursday night in honor of a fallen officer. A procession was held for Wyandot County Deputy Daniel Kin as he left Grant Medical Center. Kin died after he was involved in a crash in Pickaway...
WSYX ABC6
Family friendly comedy show at the Columbus Funny Bone this weekend with Greg Warren
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Giving people a reason to take a break and enjoy a few jokes over the holidays! Comedian Greg Warren joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the upcoming holidays and what you can expect during his weekend set at the Columbus Funny Bone!. Warren will...
