Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

TAPS programs hopes to curb gun violence amongst teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police remain on high alert after officers were called to Linden McKinley STEM Academy twice in less than two weeks. The latest incident involved responders arresting a 17-year-old after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school. Columbus Police and Columbus City Schools are working together to keep kids on the right track with a Teen and Police Service (TAPS) program.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Inside look: Columbus expanding 311 team to handle growing city, more calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The team can be described as the ignition of the City of Columbus machine to get things done across the city. "A resident doesn't have to figure out when they have an issue or concern, 'Which department do I contact? Which number do I call?' 311 is that magic number," 311 Service Manager Carmen Duckens said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

18 golden retrievers removed from New Albany home

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane said 18 golden retrievers were among 21 pets removed from a home in New Albany last week. The conditions of the pets will be evaluated and Columbus Humane said many of them are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding and unsanitary living conditions.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dodge Recreation Center hosts annual toy giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday joy was spread Wednesday at the Dodge Recreation Center for its toy giveaway. The line was out the door as kids up to 15 years old got their gift from Santa. There was a wide range of toys to pick from with gifts ranging...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Delaware deputy involved in deadly shooting Monday named

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy involved in a deadly shooting Monday night. Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the Delaware Co Sheriff’s Office, is on paid leave while investigators look into the incident. Gaunt is a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hot Chicken Takeover opens Grandview location on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hot Chicken Takeover is opening its newest location in Grandview on Friday. Customers can find the newest Central Ohio location at 1417 West 5th Avenue. The Columbus-founded fast-casual eatery replaced Sweet Carrot, which closed its doors in the fall of 2021. Last month, Hot Chicken...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Sample hundreds of craft beers from local breweries at the Winter Beerfest in Columbus

The Columbus Winter Beerfest is set to take over the Greater Columbus Convention Center January 21, 2023. The annual event that proudly strives to be the premier experience for craft beer enthusiasts in downtown Columbus is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, but instead of two nights, this year’s fest will include one afternoon session and one evening session, both on Saturday!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pro esports stadium coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to announce the exact location when it breaks ground on the project in the Spring of 2023. Columbus joins Los Angeles in the company’s plan to build 32 esports stadiums across the U.S....
COLUMBUS, OH

