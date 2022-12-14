Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country
Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
Thirty Professors Will Lose Their Jobs From NJ University Amid Cuts
New Jersey City University is laying off 30 tenured professors and 19 other faculty jobs as well as cutting 37 percent of its academic programs to help balance its budget, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 min…
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
spoonuniversity.com
A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ
Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
Wrestling Group 1 preview, 2022-23: Can Delaware Valley remain N.J.’s top small school?
Who says some of the state’s smallest schools also can’t be some of the best?. Paulsboro’s run atop Group 1 was among the most dominant in Group in the last four decades. The Red Raiders have won 33 Group 1 titles dating back to 1983.
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
This New Jersey town makes the ‘Most expensive parking’ list
Everything in New Jersey is expensive, including parking. A new study put out by driver education website Zutobi says one New Jersey city makes the top ten of most expensive parking. The New Jersey town on the list is, unsurprisingly, Jersey City, which ranked 9th for 3 hour parking at...
golfcourseindustry.com
Forsgate Country Club adds Brian Young as superintendent
Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, has hired Brian Young as superintendent and promoted Don Asinski to director of agronomy. Young most recently worked as superintendent at Colts Neck Golf Club in Monmouth County, New Jersey. His prior experience includes stint in New Jersey at Rumson Country Club, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Charleston Springs Golf Club. Young also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore
Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
Times boys basketball preview, 22-23: Trenton, BCSL teams chase trophies
With the Trenton Catholic dynasty (three titles in a row, six titles in eight years, and seven titles in 10 years) vanquished, which Mercer County team is going to step up and take over as the top squad?. You might not have to look any further than the team that...
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Paul Stanley, ahead of Saturday NJ visit, talks KISS, art, music and pizza
You may know him as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and superstar frontman of KISS, but along with rocking, Paul Stanley has had tremendous success as a painter and visual artist with sales reaching into 8 figures — and shows no signs of slowing. Thousands routinely flock...
WOW, Have You Seen the Magic and Sparkle in Monmouth County, NJ
You know I'm such a nerd with Christmas lights, this house almost made me tear up. It's absolutely gorgeous and fun and you can get out and walk around, I loved it. I can't say it enough, how much I love doing this with my family. Lots of times it's just me and my husband driving around looking at the Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
