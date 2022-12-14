ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

94.5 PST

This Mercer County University Ranks Best In The Country

Princeton University is once again getting some recognition and putting Mercer County on the map. There are plenty of great schools in New Jersey that are amazing but this one, in particular, is getting some recognition, and not just in our state. Princeton University is rated by usnews.com as the...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ

Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
spoonuniversity.com

A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ

Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
PRINCETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore

Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
golfcourseindustry.com

Forsgate Country Club adds Brian Young as superintendent

Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, has hired Brian Young as superintendent and promoted Don Asinski to director of agronomy. Young most recently worked as superintendent at Colts Neck Golf Club in Monmouth County, New Jersey. His prior experience includes stint in New Jersey at Rumson Country Club, Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Charleston Springs Golf Club. Young also served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Amazing Small Town in New Jersey to Explore

Getting in the car and taking a drive in New Jersey is always a fun thing to do. Jersey is great because it is small and usually you can get to any part of the state to explore within 2 hours. Perfect for day trips and weekend adventures. We love picking out a town and then just setting out to discover what it's like. The more unique the better.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

WOW, Have You Seen the Magic and Sparkle in Monmouth County, NJ

You know I'm such a nerd with Christmas lights, this house almost made me tear up. It's absolutely gorgeous and fun and you can get out and walk around, I loved it. I can't say it enough, how much I love doing this with my family. Lots of times it's just me and my husband driving around looking at the Christmas lights and playing Christmas music.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

