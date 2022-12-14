Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s Double Smackdown Taping
Fightful Select has a few notes ahead of tonight’s double Smackdown taping in Chicago, which could be minor spoilers. * Bray Wyatt is expected to appear on both episodes tonight. * There is a Miracle on 34th street fight planned for next week’s episode. * WWE has brought...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
411mania.com
WWE Wrestlemania 39 Card Reportedly Not Finalized Yet
There are rumors that WWE has the card finalized for Wrestlemania 39, but this is reportedly not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are “multiple ideas” for the card that are in talks, with every top act being considered for multiple different matches. Also not finalized is Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, which was rumored earlier this week.
411mania.com
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
411mania.com
Update on Sasha Banks’ Negotiations with WWE, More Details On Her NJPW Deal
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is believed to be done with WWE after reports that she is set to appear for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom. It’s not believed that she will wrestle on that show, but she will appear, likely to build an angle. The rumor is that she will challenge the winner of KAIRI vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP women’s title. NJPW believes that she will be free to work for them in 2023 and has no more obligations to her former employer.
411mania.com
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
411mania.com
More On WWE Firing Mandy Rose, Rose Was Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By News
As previously reported, Mandy Rose was fired from the WWE due to nude photos she posted on her fan subscription service. She dropped the NXT women’s title on Tuesday and was let go on Wednesday morning. The decision was made after Matt Bloom brought the photos to the attention of Shawn Michaels. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rose was said to be ‘blindsided’ by the news after the NXT episode was rewritten to get the title off of her.
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Numbers Increase for Winter Is Coming, Higher Than Previous Year
– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the Nielsen television numbers for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board from last week’s show. Also, Dynamite drew slightly higher numbers than last year’s Winter Is Coming show. Last year’s Winter Is...
411mania.com
AEW Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
AEW has announced a Women’s World Title match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the announced card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. * Best-Of-Seven No...
411mania.com
Lineups Announced For STARDOM’s Triangle Derby I
January 3 has been announced as the official debut of STARDOM’s first-ever Triangle Derby trios league. The promotion has said there will be a pair of starting blocks — Red Triangle and Blue Triangle. You can find the list of the lineups for Triangle Derby I (via Fightful) and see a promotion tweet from STARDOM below.
411mania.com
Note On Former WWE Talent Rumored For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is next month, which means it’s time for rumors of which former WWE stars will return for the Rumble matches. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane) is rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble. However, that plan...
411mania.com
Willow Nightingale on How Much Sasha Banks Has Inspired Her Career
– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, wrestler Willow Nightingale discussed how much Sasha Banks has inspired her career. Nightingale said on Sasha Banks (via WrestlingInc.com), “I cannot say enough how much I’ve been inspired by Sasha Banks. Through my indie experience, my indie career, I would watch her hit all these landmark matches, right? So, that was incredibly inspiring. … When I look around at my peers and other women of color, I’m just constantly inspired. I want to see them thrive.”
411mania.com
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
411mania.com
AEW News: Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Video
The control center video for tonight’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, which previews tonight’s episode:. – Jeff Jarrett posted a video promoting last night’s Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL show. You can see the video below, which hyped up the Predators before their game:
411mania.com
Rob Fee Teases Can’t-Miss Episode of WWE SmackDown This Week
– WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee had a big tease for SmackDown this week on Twitter. He wrote earlier today, “I wouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”. Next week’s show will feature an appearance by Roman Reigns, Gunther vs....
411mania.com
Nyla Rose on Stokely Hathaway Saying She Should Do Stand-Up Comedy
– During a recent appearance on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, AEW star Nyla Rose discussed her penchant for humor and if she has any interest in stand-up comedy. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Nyla Rose on if she’s given any thought to doing stand-up comedy: “I did,...
Comments / 0