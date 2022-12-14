As previously reported, Sasha Banks is believed to be done with WWE after reports that she is set to appear for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom. It’s not believed that she will wrestle on that show, but she will appear, likely to build an angle. The rumor is that she will challenge the winner of KAIRI vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP women’s title. NJPW believes that she will be free to work for them in 2023 and has no more obligations to her former employer.

6 HOURS AGO