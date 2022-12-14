Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine casinos collectively took in $214.5 million from in-person gamblers, an increase of 3.7% from Nov. 2021. But only two won more money last month from these customers than they did in Nov. 2019, a source of continuing concern for the industry. “Gross gaming revenues earned from slots, table games and poker have struggled in recent months to meet 2019 revenue levels,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old...
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted for a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air training complex that will transfer of a huge swath of public land to the military. The Senate on Thursday approved as part of the annual defense spending bill what is likely to be one of the final steps in yearslong negotiations to designate 872 additional square miles (2,258 square kilometers) of land for bombing and military use to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, which is 65 miles (104 kilometers) east of Reno. The measure also designates more than 906 square miles (2,347 square kilometers) of land for conservation, wilderness areas and other protected areas, as well as roughly 28 square miles (73 square kilometers) of land and $20 million each to two Native American tribes. Churchill County, where the training facility is located, will also receive $20 million. The Fallon complex is the Navy’s main aviation training range, supporting aviation and ground training, including live-fire exercises. All naval strike aviation units and some Navy SEALs train at Fallon before deployment.
BOSTON (AP) — A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on a federal charge that he threatened a doctor at a clinic who works with gender nonconforming children, the Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says. Court documents say that on Aug. 31, after social media accounts began sharing misinformation, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and and left a voice mail that included a string of profanities and threatening comments targeting one of the center’s affiliated doctors. The indictment on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication was handed down on Thursday. If convicted, the defendant could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $250,000. The man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and released on bond. He’s due in court in Boston on Dec. 22.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals on Friday denied the state’s request to appeal a judge’s preliminary block on the law. The ruling regards Ohio’s so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban, which outlaws the procedure...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official urged lawmakers on Wednesday to end general election runoffs — this month’s bitter Senate contest was the latest example — but offered no specific proposals, saying there is a “wide range of options.”. The push by Republican...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes effect in 2024, lets pet shops work instead with shelters to offer rescued or abandoned animals up for adoption. “This is a very big deal. New York tends to be a big purchaser and profiteer of these mills, and we are trying to cut off the demand at a retail level,” said Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Democrat. He added that the puppy mill industry treats animals “like commodities” and said “there is no pet store not affected.”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group has filed suit over a U.S. agency’s planned timeframe for dredging a Georgia coast shipping channel, arguing that using powerful pumps to suck up harbor sediments in summertime would endanger rare sea turtles. For two years, environmentalists have battled an effort...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he will block part of a new California measure that critics say was designed to make it nearly impossible to challenge the state’s gun laws in court. U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said he plans to issue an injunction because the law would force people who challenge any of California’s famously restrictive gun laws to pay the government’s legal fees if they lose. Benitez said this would have a “chilling effect” on the public’s right to challenge the government in court because people would not want to take the risk of being liable for expensive legal fees. “I can’t think of anything more tyrannical,” Benitez said.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America) is the Official Labor Union Partner of Acrisure Arena, the newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Southern California scheduled to open this week on December 14 and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The partnership includes LIUNA branded Firebird helmets, in-ice logo, digital banners and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005451/en/ LIUNA is proud to be a Founding Partner for Acrisure Arena. With this sponsorship are LIUNA branded Firebird Helmets. (Photo: Business Wire)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 2018 law requiring photo identification to vote in North Carolina remains invalidated after a narrow majority on the state Supreme Court agreed Friday with a lower court decision that struck it down. In a 4-3 decision, the court’s Democratic justices said they saw no reason to disturb the 2021 ruling that voided the photo ID law. The lower court said the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution because it was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the General Assembly. “We hold that the three-judge panel’s findings of fact are supported by competent evidence showing that the statute was motivated by a racially discriminatory purpose,” Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote in the majority opinion. “The provisions enacted ... were formulated with an impermissible intent to discriminate against African American voters in violation of the North Carolina Constitution.” One Republican legislative leader said later Friday that he would try to pass another voter ID law next year, when the Supreme Court will flip to a 5-2 Republican majority following judicial elections last month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A push by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects has failed in the current Congress, but could come back as soon as next month. The Senate rejected the permitting proposal Thursday night, ending a months-long effort...
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy and six counts of first degree assault and battery.
County health officers don’t need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The result: blistering criticism and tense confrontations at county board meetings in some parts of Michigan. Critics had pleaded with elected commissioners to intervene, carrying signs that said, “Our Kids Our Choice” and “Parents Know Best!” There is nothing in state law that “requires a local health officer to give notice, allow comment or obtain approval by a board of commissioners before issuing an order,” appeals court Judge Jane Markey wrote in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.
