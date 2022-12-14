ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

CBS New York

Grieving family of Tyler Phillips pleads for information about his hit-and-run killer

CORAM, N.Y. - A grieving Long Island family is asking for the public's help. Their young son was killed by a hit-and-run driver, who slammed into the child as he walked home from a park in Coram two months ago. Suffolk Police are handing out fliers at checkpoints as the boy's mother pleads for the driver to come forward. Desira Mack is unable to contain her tears two months after her vivacious son Tyler, an athletic student at the William Floyd Middle School celebrated his 13th birthday. The unimaginable hit-and-run death of the child remains unsolved. Informational checkpoints were set up along Granny...
CORAM, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin’s Family Home Indicted

Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island town rallies to help woman whose home was destroyed by fire

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- From the ashes of a raging fire on Long Island came an outpouring of community kindness.Days ago, the fire destroyed a Calverton woman's home, but neighbors say it's her kindness that has come full circle.It took just minutes for a small fire in the home to erupt into an inferno, destroying all of Katie Polk's possessions and killing her six beloved cats.Polk was out at the time donating Christmas gifts, when she got the devastating call from a neighbor at Ramblewood Mobile Home Park."She was crying. She said, 'Your place is on fire,'" Polk said.Her home and...
CALVERTON, NY
PIX11

2nd man charged in beating death of young father in Queens

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) – A second man has been charged with murder in connection to the beating death of a young father in Queens in November, police said. Fabian Tenelema, 28, of Queens, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of 23-year-old Esvin […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store

Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk

The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
SEAFORD, NY
CBS New York

Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Hampton Bays Man Convicted Of Killing Romantic Rival On His Birthday Out Of Jealousy, DA Says

A Long Island man has been convicted of killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Suffolk County resident Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, was convicted of the murder of Marco Grisales of East Hampton on Nov. 11, 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced the conviction on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Daily Voice

Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY

