32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Dix Hills Cottage Fire Remembered For 'Enthusiasm For Life'
A 32-year-old woman who died in a fire at her Long Island home is being remembered by those who knew her as a dedicated businesswoman whose enthusiasm and love of life left a lasting impact on others.Tanya Bathija died in an early morning fire that broke out at a Dix Hills cottage on Carlls St…
Grieving family of Tyler Phillips pleads for information about his hit-and-run killer
CORAM, N.Y. - A grieving Long Island family is asking for the public's help. Their young son was killed by a hit-and-run driver, who slammed into the child as he walked home from a park in Coram two months ago. Suffolk Police are handing out fliers at checkpoints as the boy's mother pleads for the driver to come forward. Desira Mack is unable to contain her tears two months after her vivacious son Tyler, an athletic student at the William Floyd Middle School celebrated his 13th birthday. The unimaginable hit-and-run death of the child remains unsolved. Informational checkpoints were set up along Granny...
Alleged Shooter from Incident Outside Congressman Zeldin’s Family Home Indicted
Noah Green has been indicted on the charge of attempted murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting two victims in the chest outside the home of Congressman Lee Zeldin (R, NY-1) on October 9, 2022. Green’s indictment was announced by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney as one of 18 individuals charged in connection with the “No Fake Love” gang.
5-year-old was born with half a heart, but won’t have ‘half a life’ | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Long Island town rallies to help woman whose home was destroyed by fire
CALVERTON, N.Y. -- From the ashes of a raging fire on Long Island came an outpouring of community kindness.Days ago, the fire destroyed a Calverton woman's home, but neighbors say it's her kindness that has come full circle.It took just minutes for a small fire in the home to erupt into an inferno, destroying all of Katie Polk's possessions and killing her six beloved cats.Polk was out at the time donating Christmas gifts, when she got the devastating call from a neighbor at Ramblewood Mobile Home Park."She was crying. She said, 'Your place is on fire,'" Polk said.Her home and...
Shoplifting Mom Kicks Her Baby Across Floor at Walmart, NJ Cops Say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to us.
2nd man charged in beating death of young father in Queens
CORONA, Queens (PIX11) – A second man has been charged with murder in connection to the beating death of a young father in Queens in November, police said. Fabian Tenelema, 28, of Queens, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of 23-year-old Esvin […]
FDNY: Firefighter, 47, critically injured in fall at stationhouse in Brooklyn; organs are being donated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced on Friday that William Moon of Long Island, a firefighter, will not survive critical injuries suffered in a fall earlier this week at his firehouse in Brooklyn. “This morning, it became clear that firefighter Moon, a...
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
Man who shoved victim onto tracks of Harlem subway station sentenced to 4 years in prison
A 26-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to four years in prison for shoving a stranger into the subway tracks of a Harlem station last year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
Police: Mom Caught Shoplifting At Bergen Walmart Deliberately Drop-Kicks Baby, Shows No Remorse
A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody, then showed no remorse afterward, authorities said. It's difficult to comprehend -- and even harder to stomach -- if you’ve seen the video, which captured the assault at the...
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Woman killed in fire identified as Gloria Monk
The 80-year-old woman who was killed in a fast-moving house fire in Seaford in the early morning of Dec. 6 has been identified, officials said. The woman, Gloria Monk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, identified as Deborah Asdahl, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials added. A Wantagh firefighter also suffered burns. The house's third resident, Asdahl's husband, 63-year-old Scott Betts, was not home at the time of the fire.
Man followed into Queens apartment building by thieves who assault him, steal wallet
Two men are wanted for allegedly following a man into his apartment and beating him up before stealing his wallet last month.
Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
Hampton Bays Man Convicted Of Killing Romantic Rival On His Birthday Out Of Jealousy, DA Says
A Long Island man has been convicted of killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Suffolk County resident Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, was convicted of the murder of Marco Grisales of East Hampton on Nov. 11, 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced the conviction on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
