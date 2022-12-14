Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Roarke Knapp Drops, Decisions Dante Jardon at Emperors Palace
Roarke Knapp dropped former world junior lightweight title challenger Dante Jardon once en route to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory this past Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Knapp, who improved to 15-1, 11 knockouts. Knapp, a hard-hitting junior...
PWMania
Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk About Mandy Rose Possibly Going To AEW, IMPACT Wrestling
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
Boxing Scene
Okolie-Light Purse Bid Delayed As WBO Grants One-Week Extension
A seven-day extension was granted for Lawrence Okolie and David Light to reach terms for their ordered WBO cruiserweight title fight. The ruling came on the eve of a scheduled purse bid hearing to have determined promotional rights for the contest, and despite a stern objection from Eddie Hearn, Okolie’s estranged promoter and head of Matchroom Sport. Ultimately, the sanctioning body sided with its cruiserweight champion and mandatory challenger in granting the order.
Boxing Scene
Chris Colbert's Head Trainer, Gives Michel Rivera The Edge Over Frank Martin
The pathway to superstardom was a clear one for Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert. While his loquacious tendencies pushed him into the limelight, his all-around skills allowed him to hover near the top of the 130-pound division. With a world title reign just within his reach, the flamboyant contender was thrown a monkey wrench of sorts.
Boxing Scene
Team Benavidez: Everything Plant Asked For, We Kept Giving; Just Hope He Shows Up And Fights David
David Benavidez couldn’t wait to announce that a deal was reached for a long-awaited grudge match with Caleb Plant. Members of his team—and perhaps Benavidez himself—remain skeptical of the fight moving forward, to the point of not saying “no” to any stipulation brought to their attention by the other side.
Photos: Meet The WWE Star Released For Risque Content
On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned that a prominent wrestler has reportedly been released by the WWE. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was released by the company today. The move was allegedly made due to the content she has posted on her FanTime page.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Believes His Workrate, Power Will Be Too Much For Oleksandr Usyk
Joe Joyce, who earlier this year scored a knockout of Joseph Parker to capture the WBO's interim-title at heavyweight, is aiming to fight the winner of a potential clash with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Fury and Usyk, should a deal get reached, will battle for the undisputed crown with...
Boxing Scene
Juarez vs. Dulay, Garcia vs. Stewart To Streamed by Showtime
A pair of action-packed bouts will highlight live streaming action on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, December 17 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The SHOWTIME BOXING COUNTDOWN show, hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia Says Anthony Joshua Needs To Train in The US, 'Get Out of Comfort Zone,' To Improve
Robert Garcia thinks Anthony Joshua could benefit from a change of scenery. The well-regarded trainer from Riverside, California, linked up with the former heavyweight titlist from London earlier this year ahead of the latter’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. Garcia, in tandem with Joshua’s longtime second Angel Fernandez, helped put together a strategy for Joshua to defeat the skilled southpaw from Ukraine. In the end, it was not enough, as Usyk would go on to win on points to retain his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles.
Emma Raducanu reportedly finds new coach in Germany’s Sebastian Sachs
Emma Raducanu has begun working with a new coach as the prepares for the 2023 season, joining forces with the former German player Sebastian Sachs, according to reports. Sachs is thought to be working with the British No 1 on a trial basis and would be Raducanu’s fifth coach in under two years. The 30-year-old only had a brief playing career on the Futures tour but has impressed as a coach, guiding Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year.
Boxing Scene
Paul Butler Offers No Excuses, Gives High Praise To Naoya Inoue
Former world champion Paul Butler has given high praise to Naoya Inoue. The two boxers collided on Tuesday night in Japan, with Inoue battering Butler for an eleventh round knockout to become the undisputed world champion at bantamweight - with the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO world titles coming together. Inoue,...
Boxing Scene
Ricards Bolotniks Furious Over Fallout in Craig Richards Clash
Latvian light heavyweight Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1) flew into London last month to face Craig Richards (17-3-1). The bout was scheduled to take place on the Dillian Whyte Vs Jermaine Franklin undercard, which was promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. As the fight week festivities began, Richards was missing from...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Plans To Fight in March, Then Wants Fury or Usyk Showdown
WBO interim-heavyweight champion Joe Joyce is hoping to secure a fight either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk in the summer of 2023. Joyce is the mandatory challenger to Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. Fury is the WBC world champion. If all goes as planned, Fury...
Boxing Scene
Lawrence Okolie Explains Ongoing Legal Dispute With Eddie Hearn
WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie has shed some light on the ongoing legal dispute with promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing. Okolie indicates that their feud began in the aftermath of his fight with Michal Cieslak back in February. The boxer claims that his promotional agreement with Hearn came to...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: I Wanted to Fight Eubank at 157 or 158 Pounds
Liam Smith ideally wanted his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. to be contested as close as possible to the junior middleweight limit. But the longtime 154-pound contender from Liverpool found out during negotiations it was never going to be realistic trying to extract that particular concession from Eubank. Smith and...
411mania.com
Kylie Rae Announces She Is 14 Months Sober Following Recent WWE Debut
As previously reported, Kylie Rae recently worked WWE’s Main Event tapings, wrestling a match with Dana Brooke under the name of Briana Ray. In a post on Twitter, Rae, noted that she is fourteen months sober. A little over a year ago, Rae had to take a step back...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says Tank Will Be "Respected" Even After Loss
No matter what happens in his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Ryan Garcia believes there will be no true losers. Lightweight stars Garcia and Davis recently announced that they will meet in the ring in April, news that gave boxing fans some optimism after another significant fight, the welterweight championship between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., fell through. The fight, as reported previously by BoxingScene.com, will take place at a contracted weight of 136 pounds and be distributed on Showtime Pay-Per-View. The fight will also be available for purchase on DAZN. ESPN has reported that the fight will take place on April 15.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor: Catterall Rematch Will Be a Massively Different Outcome!
WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor will be looking for a lot of payback when he faces Jack Catterall in a rematch, which is targeted to take place in the first quarter of 2023. Back in February, Taylor won a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall. In that particular...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Karen Chukhadzhian Showdown: "I Really Wanted That Stanionis Fight"
After being forced to twiddle his thumbs and play the waiting game, Jaron “Boots” Ennis reluctantly accepted that his hard work will go unrewarded...at least for now. Although the 25-year-old phenom has successfully worked his way to the mandatory position in the IBF sanctioning body, a showdown against Errol Spence Jr. had become increasingly unlikely.
Boxing Scene
Rivera: I Have Undefeated Guys On My Record; Martin Never Fought Somebody Like Me
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera respects Frank Martin’s boxing ability and his willingness to take a difficult fight against an unbeaten opponent at this stage of his career. The 24-year-old Rivera, who is three years younger than Martin, still feels he is better prepared for their 12-round WBA lightweight elimination match Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera beat an undefeated fighter two bouts ago, Joseph Adorno, and believes he has faced better competition overall than Indianapolis’ Martin, a southpaw who didn’t take up boxing until he was 18.
Comments / 0