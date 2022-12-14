A few years ago, we were all in masks and high school graduations we're done in a drive thru format. Having a wife teaching at Fruitport, when the drive thru was happening, I asked if they had thought to get anyone there to tape the kids and families as they came through to get their diploma, and the answer was no. It was a wild time of everyone trying to figure out what to do.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO