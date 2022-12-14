Read full article on original website
Wildcat boys bowl Kenowa Hills close, but no cigar
The Wayland boys had a frustrating afternoon at Westgate Lanes, losing 23-7 to a Kenowa Hills team with whom they were pretty evenly matched. “It started well, as we took the first baker game, but our second baker score was only 115,” commented coach Sherry Miklusicak. “Obviously we lost that second game an total as well.”
townbroadcast.com
Viking boys, girls beat Kelloggsville in opener
Both the Hopkins boys’ and girls’ varsity bowling teams picked up wins in their O-K Silver Conference season opener Monday. The boys won 27-3 and the girls 16-14. Top bowlers for the Vikings were Charles Benting (190) and Dylan Black (183) for the boys. Abby Simpson and Kambria Moored both bowled a 135 for the girls.
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Football Title Game Broadcast To Be Carried By 96.1 - The Game In Grand Rapids This Saturday
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University football fans across West Michigan will have an opportunity to listen to the Bulldog Sports Network broadcast of this Saturday's (Dec. 17) NCAA Division II National Championship Game as 96.1 - The Game in Grand Rapids will air the title contest live. The...
townbroadcast.com
Martin coach earns top 8-man football accolades
Martin head football coach Brad Blauvelt has been awarded the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) Division 1, 8-player Coach of the Year award. This award is selected by the MHSFCA Board of Directors and is an honor for Martin’s entire football program. Blauvelt will be presented with...
Ex-WMU football player charged with assault
Former Western Michigan University football player La'Darius Jefferson has been charged with assault.
townbroadcast.com
Memorial mass is Tuesday for Richard Sevigny, 90
Richard L. Sevigny, age 90, died Wednesday, Dec. 14. Richard served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. For many years, Richard worked as a truck driver hauling propane for Petrolane/AmeriGas.\. He enjoyed stock car racing and camping at the various tracks to which they traveled....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Waters Edge unveils high-tech golf range
A driving range in West Michigan incorporated new golf data technology that can also gamify the range. Waters Edge Golf Course, recently said Tuesday, Dec. 13, it opened Toptracer at The Bunker at Waters Edge Golf Course, 1100 Ramshorn Drive in Fremont. “Toptracer is transforming the everyday driving range experience...
muskegonchannel.com
Kolton Woods Weather - An Update
A few years ago, we were all in masks and high school graduations we're done in a drive thru format. Having a wife teaching at Fruitport, when the drive thru was happening, I asked if they had thought to get anyone there to tape the kids and families as they came through to get their diploma, and the answer was no. It was a wild time of everyone trying to figure out what to do.
MLive mourns death of longtime sports reporter Steve Kaminski
West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.
Corewell: These were the top baby names in 2022
A Grand Rapids hospital has released its top baby names for 2022.
townbroadcast.com
Services Friday for WHS graduate Patricia Thomas
Patricia Alice Thomas, age 84, of Caledonia died Sunday, Dec. 11. Pat graduated from Wayland High School in 1955. She married her husband, Joseph, in 1959. Together, they raised four children. A hobby that Pat shared with Joseph over the years involved traveling across the country for field trials and competitions with bassets and beagles, raising more than 50 champions. Pat was an avid reader. Some of her favorite pastimes included sewing, crafting, crossword puzzles, and going on Sunday drives for ice cream.
Rockford native reflects on 'The Voice' experience
Bradley Sinclair's name might be nationally recognized now after landing a spot on season 20 of The Voice, but this up-and-coming musician hasn't lost touch with his West Michigan roots.
townbroadcast.com
Wayland school officials hail return to normalcy
The consensus among Wayland Board of Education members Monday night was that things seem to be getting back to normal in the school district. Wayland, like so many other school systems, was reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 until the start of this academic year, but virtually all reports were about how things have improved.
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Here’s a No-Stress, 1-Hour Christmas Lights Route for Kentwood, Byron Center & Caledonia
This route includes the popular Princeton Estates neighborhood that goes all out with Christmas houses!. Start the adventure at Horrocks Market, arguably Grand Rapids’ favorite unique grocer, to get the best road snacks. (And don’t miss their popular outdoor beer garden.) End your trip at Everett’s Gardens, where...
Lake effect snow likely this weekend
Colder air sweeps in this weekend, generating accumulating lake effect snow showers. The heaviest will likely occur north and west of Grand Rapids.
WZZM 13
Accumulating lake effect snow continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall from now through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west...
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
Grand Rapids Area To Dodge Freezing Rain Event Wednesday Night
A winter storm heading eastward after menacing the Plains states will have only a wet impact on Grand Rapids. A Big Winter Storm Which Dumped Two Feet Of Snow Out West Will Whimper Out. The Pacific storm making its way across the country will get hit by some southern warm...
