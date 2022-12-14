Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
KOKI FOX 23
24/7 youth crisis center opens in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country families can now seek help for their children at Tulsa’s only 24/7 youth crisis evaluation center for children. YES Tulsa sits in the Marina Plaza near East 21st Street and U.S. Highway 169. The facility has six beds for children ages 5 to 17.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
KOKI FOX 23
Santa delivers toys to children in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Santa Claus teamed up with law enforcement on Thursday to deliver toys to children in Sand Springs. Santa, Tulsa County deputies and members of the Fraternal Order of Police gave toys to those who might not have a gift to open on Christmas. All the...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at final 2019 bond projects
Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at 2019 bond projects A refreshed exterior of MPS’ Grant Foreman campus. Built in 1960, the building originally housed a traditional elementary school and later a sixth grade center. It’s currently a temporary home for Sadler Arts Academy students while that school’s campus undergoes a major overhaul. Once Sadler moves back to its main campus, the district says the Grant Foreman building will likely become an early childhood center and possibly also house an employee daycare.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa pet resort postpones classes, doggy daycare for 2 weeks due to Canine Flu
TULSA, Okla. — The Woodland West Pet Resort announced Monday that they were not hosting doggy daycare or training classes for the next two weeks to minimize the spread of Canine Influenza (Canine Flu). “For the safety and well-being of all our furry friends, we will not be having...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa church gives back to the community by partnering with local school
TULSA, Okla. — Transformation Church is going shopping with elementary students as a way of giving back this holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, students from Drexel Academy Elementary School in Tulsa will arrive at Target to shop with Transformation Church members. Each student will be paired with a...
KOKI FOX 23
OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors
TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa couple runs instrument donation drive to honor their son’s life
TULSA, Okla. — To honor the life of their late son, a local couple is running an instrument drive. The Darryn J Benamin Foundation began in 2019, and it’s mission is to give children and young adults the ability to invest in their musical passions without the worry of instrument expenses.
KOKI FOX 23
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KOKI FOX 23
Former CFO indicted for failing to pay $3.6M in employee tax withholdings, other financial crimes
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer (CFO) and vice president of finance for a company with offices in Oklahoma made an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday for failing to pay over to the IRS $3.6 million in income and FICA tax withholdings and for embezzling more than $130,000 from the company.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
KOKI FOX 23
BAPD investigating after one person was struck by a car near Rhema Bible Church
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after one person was struck by a vehicle on West Kenosha Street near Rhema Bible Church. The collision happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Broken Arrow Police. “Due to the investigation and the necessary medical personnel, both eastbound lanes of...
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
KOKI FOX 23
Creek County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave Friday morning. Creek County sheriff’s deputies have not said what the incident is or if anyone was hurt. Deputies do have a person detained but have...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa donut shop burglarized for second time in 2 days
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop had a door smashed and register taken for a second time in 48 hours. Big Baby Rolls & Donuts, at East 11th Street and South New Haven Avenue, said their shop was broken into again around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, only one day after a door was smashed Monday night.
