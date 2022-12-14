ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

KOKI FOX 23

24/7 youth crisis center opens in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country families can now seek help for their children at Tulsa’s only 24/7 youth crisis evaluation center for children. YES Tulsa sits in the Marina Plaza near East 21st Street and U.S. Highway 169. The facility has six beds for children ages 5 to 17.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee community tours final projects from historic 2019 bond

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Community members got their first look as the final three bond projects, promised in 2019, wrap up for Muskogee Public Schools. The historic $110 million bond issues promised to repair the school facilities and fund a new high school football stadium. It was the largest bond issues in Muskogee Public Schools history.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Santa delivers toys to children in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Santa Claus teamed up with law enforcement on Thursday to deliver toys to children in Sand Springs. Santa, Tulsa County deputies and members of the Fraternal Order of Police gave toys to those who might not have a gift to open on Christmas. All the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at final 2019 bond projects

Muskogee Public Schools offers first look at 2019 bond projects A refreshed exterior of MPS’ Grant Foreman campus. Built in 1960, the building originally housed a traditional elementary school and later a sixth grade center. It’s currently a temporary home for Sadler Arts Academy students while that school’s campus undergoes a major overhaul. Once Sadler moves back to its main campus, the district says the Grant Foreman building will likely become an early childhood center and possibly also house an employee daycare.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa church gives back to the community by partnering with local school

TULSA, Okla. — Transformation Church is going shopping with elementary students as a way of giving back this holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, students from Drexel Academy Elementary School in Tulsa will arrive at Target to shop with Transformation Church members. Each student will be paired with a...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa couple runs instrument donation drive to honor their son’s life

TULSA, Okla. — To honor the life of their late son, a local couple is running an instrument drive. The Darryn J Benamin Foundation began in 2019, and it’s mission is to give children and young adults the ability to invest in their musical passions without the worry of instrument expenses.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Creek County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave Friday morning. Creek County sheriff’s deputies have not said what the incident is or if anyone was hurt. Deputies do have a person detained but have...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa donut shop burglarized for second time in 2 days

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop had a door smashed and register taken for a second time in 48 hours. Big Baby Rolls & Donuts, at East 11th Street and South New Haven Avenue, said their shop was broken into again around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, only one day after a door was smashed Monday night.
TULSA, OK

