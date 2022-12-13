Read full article on original website
2news.com
Prescribed burning operation successful north of Quincy
As an update, firefighters were successful in treating 10 acres of pile burning near the Mount Hough Ranger District office and California Highway 70, for a combined 17 acres treated this week. There are no plans for additional burning next week. There were some minor smoke impacts today north of...
2news.com
Placer County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Foresthill
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man inside a home in Foresthill, CA last night. Shortly before midnight on Sunday, December 18th, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a homicide on the 5000-block of Polaris away, in Foresthill.
