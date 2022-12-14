Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Taping Results For The Next Two Weeks (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which will air on December 20 and 27. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom, who hit him with a moonsault after the match. * Grayson Waller told Bron Breakker to meet him in the...
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.13.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Deadline and that means it is time to start the rather long road to Vengeance Day in February. Deadline saw the crowning of new Tag Team Champions and a pair of new #1 contenders. That should give us some places to go for the next few weeks and we should be in for some fun, though maybe not so soon after Deadline. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
AEW Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
AEW has announced a Women’s World Title match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the announced card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. * Best-Of-Seven No...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Karl Anderson retained the NEVER Openweight title at the NJPW World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Finals today, defeating Hikuleo. After the match, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, who challenged him to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Anderson accepted and the title match is now set for the show, which happens on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome. Here’s the updated card:
411mania.com
Update on Sasha Banks’ Negotiations with WWE, More Details On Her NJPW Deal
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is believed to be done with WWE after reports that she is set to appear for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom. It’s not believed that she will wrestle on that show, but she will appear, likely to build an angle. The rumor is that she will challenge the winner of KAIRI vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP women’s title. NJPW believes that she will be free to work for them in 2023 and has no more obligations to her former employer.
411mania.com
WWE Wrestlemania 39 Card Reportedly Not Finalized Yet
There are rumors that WWE has the card finalized for Wrestlemania 39, but this is reportedly not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are “multiple ideas” for the card that are in talks, with every top act being considered for multiple different matches. Also not finalized is Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, which was rumored earlier this week.
411mania.com
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
411mania.com
Details On What Led To Action Andretti Beating Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Action Andretti scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite and was then signed to the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Chris Jericho is the one who pitched the idea, which he came up with back in October.
411mania.com
Action Andretti Officially Signed to AEW
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Action Andretti officially signed to the roster. Andretti picked up a big upset win over Chris Jericho last night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan wrote, “Congratulations! It’s official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night...
411mania.com
Note On Former WWE Talent Rumored For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is next month, which means it’s time for rumors of which former WWE stars will return for the Rumble matches. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane) is rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble. However, that plan...
411mania.com
Diamond Dallas Page On If He’d Have a Last Match, Says Randy Orton DM’d Him After Ric Flair’s Last Match
Diamond Dallas Page isn’t too keen on having one last match, as he doesn’t think he could top his most recent one. Page’s last match was at AEW Dynamite Bash at the Beach in January of 2020, though he’s made some appearances since including an appearance at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Speaking with Josh Wildling, DDP weighed in on having an “official” retirement match and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
UPDATED: More On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Rose Reportedly In ‘Good Spirits’
UPDATE: A new report has a few more details on Mandy Rose’s WWE release. Fightful Select reports that the decision to take the NXT Women’s Championship off Rose was a done in a “very hasty” manner, with word getting out minutes before the show went on the air.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Hypes This Week’s Smackdown, Stars Debate WCW/nWo Revenge vs. No Mercy
– Roman Reigns returns on this week’s Smackdown, and he took to social media to hype Friday’s episode. Reigns posted to Twitter to promote the show, which will be his first appearance on Smackdown since Survivor Series:. “Chicago!!!! Get ready to acknowledge your Tribal Chief and the greatness...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Comments on Randy Orton’s Injury Status
– During the latest Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on currently injured WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who is currently out due to a back injury. During the podcast, Road Dogg noted that while he has spoken to Orton, he said it wasn’t about Orton’s injury, and he said it was “something I shouldn’t mention on the air” (WrestlingInc.com).
411mania.com
New Women’s Champion Crowned On WWE NXT
WWE has a new NXT Women’s Champion, with Roxanne Perez capturing the title on this week’s NXT. Perez defeated Mandy Rose in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the title after becoming the #1 contender by winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Perez’s title shot was supposed to come at New Year’s Evil, but she challenged Rose for the match tonight after Rose attacked her to start the show.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jon Moxley def. Sammy Guevara. After the match he called out Hangman Page and they brawled. Security attempted to break them up and a security guy got hit with the Buckshot lariat. Page went over Moxley but was dragged away by security.
411mania.com
AEW News: Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Video
The control center video for tonight’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite is online. You can see the video below, which previews tonight’s episode:. – Jeff Jarrett posted a video promoting last night’s Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL show. You can see the video below, which hyped up the Predators before their game:
411mania.com
Konnan Criticizes AEW Roster For Not Learning From Their Veterans
Konnan has appeared on AEW TV a few times, and he recently criticized some of the company’s roster for not taking advantage of having some big-name veterans there in learning what they have to offer. Konnan spoke on the latest Keepin’ It 100 and referenced reports that some of the roster in AEW don’t make use of veterans like Chris Jericho, William Regal and Bryan Danielson. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
